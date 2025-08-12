Invesco Global Buy and Maintain Credit Strategy

Our Buy and Maintain strategy aims to harvest the credit risk premium from investment grade issuers within a well-diversified portfolio. The idea is to invest across a range of geographies, sectors, and issuers, while avoiding defaults and minimising turnover.

We look to avoid risk concentration and apply limits to ensure that our clients are not overexposed at the issuer, sector or geographic levels.

The strategy is highly diversified in its structure and the credit fundamentals of its holdings are monitored continuously to get ahead of potential risks.

The strategy invests in high-quality corporate bonds on a hold to maturity basis to enhance yield vs. cash or government bonds and target a fixed cashflow profile.