Defined benefit pensions

Invesco has a long-established reputation working with UK defined benefit pension schemes, providing differentiated investment strategies across equities, fixed income, multi asset, real estate, alternatives and liability-driven solutions.
While many UK corporate pension schemes have sought to de-risk and diversify to address their funding obligations, heightened economic and geopolitical uncertainty represents a continuing headwind. Through an open, partnership approach, we bring the expertise and resources of Invesco’s global organisation to help pension schemes achieve their investment objectives.
Alongside our highlighted strategies, we offer pension schemes extensive expertise across asset class and investment style in fixed income, liquidity, active equity, ETFs, factor investing, multi asset, real estate and solutions.
Get an in-depth Q2 report from our alternatives experts including their outlook, positioning, and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.
The Invesco 2024 UK Stewardship Code Report is out. In this year’s report, we detail our commitment to sound stewardship and sustainable investing.
Each month brings a new, easily digestible instalment. Catch up on all things fixed income in under four minutes.
The People's Pension (TPP) appoints Invesco as a long-term strategic partner to manage their DC Scheme's fixed income mandate.
Our experts unpack the 2025 outlook on the evolving Pensions market. How will UK DC, DB and LGPS pensions industry be impacted by regulation and innovation over the next 10 years. Find out more.
Our alternative investment experts share their thoughts in a series of videos. Gain investment insights and discover how we can help you navigate market challenges.
Levelling Up involves spreading opportunity equally, ending geographical inequality and encouraging private sector investment. Can Build to Rent support this ambition and work for the Local Government Pension Scheme?
CFA Charterholder
