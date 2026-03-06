MULTI-ASSET SOLUTIONS

Model Portfolio Service

Comprehensive multi-asset adviser solution, offering cost-effective, risk-targeted model portfolios to support your practice and enhance client outcomes.

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Diversified portfolios. Simplified practice.

Invesco Model Portfolio Service (MPS) provides diversified, risk-targeted portfolios for varied market conditions. Advisers can access off-the-shelf models in discretionary and advisory structures, as well as bespoke options, providing a cost-effective, efficient way to implement investment strategies aligned with client goals. MPS is available on most leading platforms, with risk ratings to help match clients and models.

  • Scale your practice: Model adoption allows you to free up capacity to grow your practice while spending your valuable time deepening client relationships.
  • Access professionals: Deploy model portfolios that are built by our dedicated team of portfolio construction and manager selection experts.
  • Connect with clients: Access a broad range of resources, thought leadership and practice management tools that turn our expertise into your edge. 

Advisory

We manage the models while you manage the client portfolio, ensuring it remains aligned. Retain control of rebalancing and model updates.

MPS charge: 0%1
OCFs from: 0.34%2

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Transcript

Discretionary

We manage the client’s portfolio, allowing you to focus your time on the things that matter most, such as the all-important client relationship.

MPS charge: 0.10%1
OCFs from: 0.42%2

Access more on Basecamp

Transcript

Basecamp

Sign up for free access to our portal, Basecamp, where you can find comprehensive materials like commentaries, documents and performance data. 

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Transcript

Model Portfolio Offerings

Whether you’re looking to retain portfolio management or take a more ‘hands off' approach, we have several services which offer varying levels of control and features to suit different client scenarios. 

Investment goal Advisory models Discretionary models Objective Learn more
Growth 9 6 Highly diversified across geographies, asset classes and asset managers. Aims to maximise growth potential over the long term. View models
Income 3 0

Specifically invested to take advantage of income opportunities. Aiming to maximise income and growth potential over the long term.

 View models
Retirement 0 4 Incorporating Just Group’s SLI; a guaranteed income. Remaining assets can take more risk to tackle longevity, market and lifestyle risks View models

Frequently asked questions

Financial advisers use model portfolios, also known as models, to simplify portfolio management and ensure consistency across client accounts. Pre-designed models align with different goals and risk profiles, offering efficiency, professional oversight, and regular updates to stay in step with market conditions.

Financial advisers use model portfolios to streamline the investment process, ensuring consistency and efficiency in managing client assets. Pre-designed models cater to various risk profiles and investment goals, allowing advisers to offer tailored solutions without creating custom portfolios for each client. Models also benefit from regular updates and professional oversight, helping to maintain alignment with market conditions.

Custom model portfolios provide professionally managed investment allocations tailored to specific client needs. These solutions optimize diversification, risk management, and tax efficiency, while reducing your portfolio management workload.

In contrast to providers that limit flexibility and only use their own funds, Invesco offers best-in-class open architecture, third-party integration, and true customization — so you can stay in control.

You can find more information on Basecamp which is our online adviser portal which enables you to explore Invesco’s Multi-Asset & MPS capabilities, access due diligence documents, client facing support and market insights. Designed to help firms work smarter, save time, and deliver confident investment solutions.

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  • Footnotes

    1 Your clients pay no MPS charge – they only pay the fund, platform and any adviser fees. As an adviser, you get free access to our models, research and ongoing support.

    OCF = Ongoing Charges Figure – the annual charge for the funds.

     

    Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

     

    Important information

    All information as at 31 December 2025 and sourced by Invesco, unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    For the most up to date information on our funds, please refer to the relevant fund and share class-specific Key Information Documents, the Supplementary Information Document, the financial reports and the Prospectus, which are available using the contact details shown.