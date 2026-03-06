Inside the markets | Helping you guide clients
Looking at market trends, political developments, the macroeconomic landscape and the impact it has on market volatility, stay ahead with expert commentary.
Invesco Model Portfolio Service (MPS) provides diversified, risk-targeted portfolios for varied market conditions. Advisers can access off-the-shelf models in discretionary and advisory structures, as well as bespoke options, providing a cost-effective, efficient way to implement investment strategies aligned with client goals. MPS is available on most leading platforms, with risk ratings to help match clients and models.
We manage the models while you manage the client portfolio, ensuring it remains aligned. Retain control of rebalancing and model updates.
MPS charge: 0%1
OCFs from: 0.34%2
We manage the client’s portfolio, allowing you to focus your time on the things that matter most, such as the all-important client relationship.
MPS charge: 0.10%1
OCFs from: 0.42%2
Sign up for free access to our portal, Basecamp, where you can find comprehensive materials like commentaries, documents and performance data.
Whether you’re looking to retain portfolio management or take a more ‘hands off' approach, we have several services which offer varying levels of control and features to suit different client scenarios.
|Investment goal
|Advisory models
|Discretionary models
|Objective
|Learn more
|Growth
|9
|6
|Highly diversified across geographies, asset classes and asset managers. Aims to maximise growth potential over the long term.
|View models
|Income
|3
|0
|
Specifically invested to take advantage of income opportunities. Aiming to maximise income and growth potential over the long term.
|View models
|Retirement
|0
|4
|Incorporating Just Group’s SLI; a guaranteed income. Remaining assets can take more risk to tackle longevity, market and lifestyle risks
|View models
Financial advisers use model portfolios, also known as models, to simplify portfolio management and ensure consistency across client accounts. Pre-designed models align with different goals and risk profiles, offering efficiency, professional oversight, and regular updates to stay in step with market conditions.
Financial advisers use model portfolios to streamline the investment process, ensuring consistency and efficiency in managing client assets. Pre-designed models cater to various risk profiles and investment goals, allowing advisers to offer tailored solutions without creating custom portfolios for each client. Models also benefit from regular updates and professional oversight, helping to maintain alignment with market conditions.
Custom model portfolios provide professionally managed investment allocations tailored to specific client needs. These solutions optimize diversification, risk management, and tax efficiency, while reducing your portfolio management workload.
In contrast to providers that limit flexibility and only use their own funds, Invesco offers best-in-class open architecture, third-party integration, and true customization — so you can stay in control.
You can find more information on Basecamp which is our online adviser portal which enables you to explore Invesco’s Multi-Asset & MPS capabilities, access due diligence documents, client facing support and market insights. Designed to help firms work smarter, save time, and deliver confident investment solutions.
Inside the markets | Helping you guide clients
Looking at market trends, political developments, the macroeconomic landscape and the impact it has on market volatility, stay ahead with expert commentary.
Multi-Asset: Positioning portfolios with selective risk
We see an overall constructive market backdrop with easing inflation and softer growth in the medium term, amid policy shifts and global uncertainties.
The big headlines | Quarter 3 2025
In this regular piece, Ben Gutteridge recaps the key headlines from the previous quarter and highlight any short-term impact they’ve had on investment performance.
The 4-Life framework: Building blocks for creating a personalised retirement plan
The 4-Life framework helps put in place a robust retirement plan that explicitly addresses the risks people are increasingly facing as they seek to take control of their retirement path. Find out more.
Spotlight on Demographics: A growing challenge for retirement planning
Explore how an ageing population can drive global inflation, impact policies, and necessitate new retirement planning strategies. Learn more.
Diversified range of risk-targeted fund-of-funds, actively invested and aligned to your client’s goals—income, growth or retirement.
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