CAPABILITIES Institutional indexing strategies

Your one-stop shop for index portfolio management strategies to help you meet your investment goals.
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Outcome-oriented index solutions

Index management at Invesco began 20 years ago, when we started managing the industry's first smart beta indexes. We now have over 140 professionals dedicated to index management and manage $433 billion across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Institutional indexing clients have access to experts from across the whole of Invesco – including our traders, portfolio managers and researchers.

Every conversation starts with understanding investor needs and outcomes. With security-level analytics on over 12,000 indexes we can have an informed dialogue with clients, recognising each organisation has unique investment challenges and bespoke investment needs. We can manage custom index strategies and implement them in a choice of funds and accounts. Currently we are seeing growing demand for indexing strategies seeking to achieve specific social or environmental goals.

Analytics

Our client engagement model utilizes our proprietary analytics tool, Invesco Vision, to help investors achieve targeted portfolio outcomes.

Custom Solutions

Tailored to the specific preferences of each client across a variety of exposures (e.g. factor-based, ESG, sector or country-specific) and vehicle types.

Expertise

Access to firm-wide experts across investment disciplines, asset classes and regions.

Platform highlights

Utilising a variety of replication methodologies, Invesco currently manages $595 billion across 400+ index-based solutions spanning traditional and alternative asset classes, regions, sectors, and factors. We are a recognized industry leader and innovator with leadership positions in factor and ESG index-based solutions. We provide our clients with a wide array of access points, including direct licensing, collective trusts, separate accounts, ETFs, mutual funds, indexed annuities, and many more. Our offerings are underpinned by strong governance and oversight, with a strong focus on performance, risk controls, process automation, and segregation of duties.

Invesco currently manages $515 billion in global equity assets across 314 index-based solutions.

Data reflected is as of December 31, 2023.

Invesco currently manages $43 billion in global fixed income assets across 91 index-based solutions.

Data reflected is as of December 31, 2023.

Invesco currently manages $37 billion in alternative assets across 39 index-based solutions.

Data reflected is as of December 31, 2023.

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  • Important information

    The UK Invesco Solutions team is part of the Invesco Asset Management Ltd (IAML). IAML is an investment manager and as a result provide portfolio management and other portfolio operations services (sub-advisory services) to Invesco Group entities.

    In the UK, Invesco Indexing Limited Liability Corporation (IILLC) is recognised as a third-country benchmark administrator under the UK Benchmark Regulation. Invesco Asset Management Limited acts as the legal representative of IILLC in the UK. Invesco Asset Management Limited, Perpetual Park, Perpetual Park Drive, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 1HH, is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

    Invesco Indexing LLC is an affiliated Index provider. It is a separate entity, not an investment adviser of fiduciary, and makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in any security or strategy.

    Invesco Indexing is a self-indexing unit, has its own governance structure and is separate from Invesco’s broader institutional Indexing effort. Indices offered by Invesco Indexing LLC are unmanaged and it is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class or trading strategy represented by an index is only available through investable instruments (if any) based on that index. Invesco Indexing does not issue, sponsor, endorse, promote, offer, review or otherwise express any opinion regarding any fund, derivative or other security, financial product or trading strategy that is based on, linked to or seeks to track the performance of any Invesco Indexing index.