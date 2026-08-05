Outcome-oriented index solutions
Index management at Invesco began 20 years ago, when we started managing the industry's first smart beta indexes. We now have over 140 professionals dedicated to index management and manage $433 billion across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Institutional indexing clients have access to experts from across the whole of Invesco – including our traders, portfolio managers and researchers.
Every conversation starts with understanding investor needs and outcomes. With security-level analytics on over 12,000 indexes we can have an informed dialogue with clients, recognising each organisation has unique investment challenges and bespoke investment needs. We can manage custom index strategies and implement them in a choice of funds and accounts. Currently we are seeing growing demand for indexing strategies seeking to achieve specific social or environmental goals.
Analytics
Custom Solutions
Expertise
Platform highlights
Utilising a variety of replication methodologies, Invesco currently manages $595 billion across 400+ index-based solutions spanning traditional and alternative asset classes, regions, sectors, and factors. We are a recognized industry leader and innovator with leadership positions in factor and ESG index-based solutions. We provide our clients with a wide array of access points, including direct licensing, collective trusts, separate accounts, ETFs, mutual funds, indexed annuities, and many more. Our offerings are underpinned by strong governance and oversight, with a strong focus on performance, risk controls, process automation, and segregation of duties.
Latest insights