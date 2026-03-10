Insurance industry awards and recognition

Investment Insights

10 March 2026
Joe Steidl
Head UK Insurance Distribution
Following on from our past success, Invesco has once again been recognised by the insurance industry for providing high-quality and innovative investment solutions to insurance clients. Our latest awards success includes:

What the independent judges had to say:

Real estate manager of the year category: The judges praised "a strong presentation of strong 2025 outcomes" based on "innovative solutions, good breadth plus depth". They also liked the "diverse footprint, large team and offering set yet focused on capital preservation and bespoke offering to end clients". Insurance Asset Risk

Passive manager of the year category: Judges noted that "In passive track record is everything", thus Invesco demonstrated track record with insurers to build insurance focused products in multiple sectors/markets was key to them winning this awards. Insurance Asset Risk

These latest awards add to an impressive list of honours in the insurance asset management industry, which includes:

  • Passive Manager of the year – Insurance Asset Risk awards 2025
  • Passive Manager of the year – Insurance Asset Risk awards 2024
  • Passive Manager of the year – Insurance Asset Management awards 2023
  • Alternatives Manager of the year – Insurance Asset Risk EMEA awards 2023
  • Passive Manager of the year – Insurance Asset Risk awards 2023
  • Property Manager of the year – Insurance Asset Management awards 2022
  • Alternatives Manager of the Year – Insurance Asset Risk awards, 2022
  • Property Manager of the Year – Insurance Asset Management awards, 2021
  • Passive Manager of the Year – Insurance Asset Management awards, 2021
  • Emerging Markets Manager of the Year – Insurance Asset Risk EMEA awards 2020
  • Passive Manager of the Year – Insurance Asset Management awards 2020

We’re delighted to have been recognised as Passive Manager and Real Estate Manager of the Year. These awards mean a great deal to us and reflect the commitment and hard work of our respective teams. We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us every day, which inspires us to keep raising the bar and delivering even more value across the insurance space.

Joe Steidl, Head of UK Insurance Distribution

Invesco offers a wide range of tailored insurance asset management solutions, across asset classes and regions.

To find out more, please contact a member of the team

