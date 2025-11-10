Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLOs)—especially AAA-rated tranches—are reshaping fixed income strategies for institutional investors across EMEA. Once considered niche, CLOs now offer diversification, floating-rate protection, and attractive yields, making them a practical fit for long-term portfolios. For a deeper dive into this topic, read the full paper: Enhancing Member Outcomes Through Smarter Fixed Income Portfolio Design.
People’s Pension and Invesco: A case study in innovation
A prime example of CLO integration is the partnership between People’s Pension and Invesco. Together, we’ve redefined fixed income design for Defined Contribution (DC) schemes—historically delivering higher income, lower volatility, and positive credit quality. This collaboration leverages Invesco’s CLO expertise and People’s Pension’s member-focused approach to achieve better retirement outcomes.
AAA CLOs stand out for:
- Yield advantage over similarly rated corporate bonds.
- Low duration for interest rate resilience.
- Zero impairments historically across thousands of AAA tranches.
Access made simple
Through UCITS ETFs and fund-of-one structures, Invesco provides daily liquidity and transparent pricing, removing operational barriers. GBP-hedged share classes further enable UK DC investors to benefit from CLOs without complexity.
AAA CLOs delivered higher yields with minimal duration risk, compared to traditional corporate bonds.