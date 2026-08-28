Neal Bailey

Neal joined Invesco in July 2005 as a strategist and currently holds the role of Market Insight Strategist . He is responsible for producing and delivering presentations for the Investment Intelligence Seminars, providing quality educational and informative training to around 4,000 investment professionals every year. These seminars form part of Invesco Intelligence Plus, our CPD-accredited educational learning platform for financial advisers.

Neal began his career in 1988 at Scottish Equitable after which he held various roles at NPI and Framlington Fund Managers before joining AIG Life UK. As UK Sales Director, he was responsible for setting up the UK Sales Division and establishing AIG’s national investment training seminars in the late 1990s.

Following his six years at AIG, Neal left to take a role at US Brokerage, Lord Abbett, after which he returned to the UK taking the role of Head of Sales for Insight Investments.

Neal graduated from Middlesex University in 1987 with an upper-class degree in Economics and Politics.