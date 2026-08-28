Ben Gutteridge
Head of Market Insights
Degree in Mathematics, Securities Institute Diploma, CFA Charterholder.
Ben Gutteridge joined Invesco in January 2020 as an Investment Director within Invesco Solutions, before moving to the Market Insights team in 2025.
Prior to joining Invesco, Ben was a Research Director at Brewin Dolphin, sitting on the Asset Allocation Committee as well as heading up the 3rd Party Fund Research team. Ben has extensive experience in helping to manage model portfolio services and delivering stimulating updates to clients.
Ben is a frequent commentator in written and televised media, and hosts Invesco's Podcast as well as the Investment Intelligence Seminars and Webinars, providing quality educational and informative training to over 4,000 investment professionals every year. Investment Intelligence forms part of Invesco Intelligence Plus, our CPD-accredited educational learning platform for financial advisers.
Ben has a degree in Mathematics from Loughborough University, holds the Securities Institute Diploma and is a CFA Charterholder.
Invesco Intelligence Plus
Invest in your most valuable asset. Yourself. Our brand new CPD learning hub, combining the investment, business and soft-skill training you need to get the best return. Let’s rethink possibility. Let’s rethink CPD.