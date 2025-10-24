If you have any questions or need assistance with MyInvesco, you can contact us in the following ways:

You can start a web chat by clicking the ‘Chat with us’ button on the right-hand side of any page to speak with a member of our team online.

If you’ve registered online, you can log in and send us a secure message.

T: 0800 085 8677

E: enquiry@invesco.com

F: +44 20 3180 7647

Our phone lines are open from 8.30am to 6pm, Mondays to Fridays (excluding Bank Holidays). Telephone calls may be recorded.

For more information about the transactions you can place through MyInvesco, please refer to our ICVC Supplementary Information Document or ICVC ISA Terms and Conditions.