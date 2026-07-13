Understanding Investment Trusts

Investment trusts have been used by private investors for over 150 years to grow their wealth, deliver an income, or a combination of the two. With a choice of strategies, they offer a range of options to help realise your financial ambitions. In this Investment Trust Education Hub, we explore how they work, how investors can use them in a portfolio and what makes them different from other types of collective investment.

Investment trusts: harnessing a world of opportunity

Investment trusts are collective investments that pool your capital with those of other investors to target capital growth or income. Our explainers look at the features that differentiate them from other funds, including gearing (borrowing to make additional investments), the way income is treated, and the flexibility they give fund managers. They also explore the diversity within the sector, and the role they can play for those investors looking for income, and those looking to build their wealth.

What is an investment trust and what can they bring to a portfolio?

Investment trusts let you invest in a range of different asset classes, regions and sectors. They are run as public limited companies and are listed on the London Stock Exchange. They have an independent board that appoints the investment manager, monitors their performance, and looks after the interests of shareholders.

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What is an Investment Trust?

What an Investment Trust can offer you

Investing with investment trusts

With almost 300 UK-listed investment trusts to choose from, there are options for investors wanting to grow their wealth, or to generate an income. We explore their unique characteristics and how you can find the right investment trust for your financial goals.

How to use investment trusts

The investment trust sector is diverse, and trusts can play a range of roles in a portfolio. They can be an option for growing wealth ahead of retirement, while many trusts aim to deliver an income in your later years. They can be used for education planning, or to build a nest egg for children.

Investment trusts for retirement income

In retirement, your income needs to be reliable and consistent, but it also needs to grow over time, defending you against inflation. Many investment trusts have a well-established track record of growing their payouts to shareholders every year for decades. The structure of investment trusts helps them do this, allowing them to reserve income in good times to pay out in more difficult conditions. Investment trusts may have a role to play in supporting your income needs in retirement.

Building a diversified portfolio with investment trusts

One of the best defenses investors have against the highs and lows of markets is diversification. Diversification is about spreading your investments across a variety of sectors, regions and asset classes. Investment trusts can help you build a diversified portfolio.

Comparing investment trust performance

Analysing investment trust performance is about more than just picking last year’s star performer. It is important to get the right fit for you, with a trust that matches your risk parameters, capital growth ambitions and your income needs. We look at how you can compare investment trusts to find the best long-term option for you.

Investment trusts vs funds