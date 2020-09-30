When is a dilution adjustment applied?

However, when there are large net inflows into or outflows from a fund, the costs associated with this can reduce – or dilute – the value of the fund for existing shareholders.

In order to mitigate this impact for shareholders and treat them fairly, a dilution adjustment can be applied which reduces this effect on the shareholders remaining in the fund.

When applying a dilution adjustment, the fund is still single priced, but moves to either a bid or an offer based price.



In times of large inflows, the share price is adjusted up to the price the fund manager has to pay for the underlying investments. This means those investors buying shares in the fund are simply paying the same price as the fund manager. This is also the price paid to any shareholders leaving the fund i.e. they receive a higher price than they would have done under mid-market pricing.



At times of large outflows, the share price is adjusted down to equal the price the fund manager receives for any underlying investments. This means those investors selling shares in the fund are simply receiving the same price as the fund manager. This will also be the price paid by those buying shares in the fund i.e. they will buy shares at a lower price than they would have done under mid-market pricing.

What is a dilution levy?

A dilution levy differs from a dilution adjustment in that it is a separate, explicit charge that fund managers can choose to apply to specific client deals to cover any dealing or other costs they may incur when buying or selling shares in the fund. A dilution levy is generally used in the case of an exceptionally large client transaction in relation to the size of the fund.