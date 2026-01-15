ESG and responsible investing

Invesco’s commitment to responsible investing

For more than 30 years Invesco has been associated with responsible investing, and today delivers this through equity, fixed income, multi-asset, real estate and customised strategies.

Investing for a better future together

We understand that for some investors, the investments they make today are aimed at making a better tomorrow. 

That’s why our investment managers tailor their approach for each asset class based on client objectives. Where appropriate this includes the integration of Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) practices into their investment processes. 

We’re also committed to working with you so that together we can lead the conversation in this rapidly evolving area, including by providing insights and education.

Active ownership

We carried out 2,200+ engagement with companies on ESG topics in 2023, voting on 9,000+ companies annually1.

Trusted partner

Signatories to the PRI (Principles for Responsible Investment) since 20132.

Our ESG Capabilities

  • ESG team: Dedicated global ESG Team to guide, support and inform all our work in this area.
  • ESGintel: One of our proprietary ratings tool provides ESG data and insights across more than 18,000 companies.
  • Footnotes

    1 Sources: Invesco January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 voting statistics. Invesco ESG team as of March 2024.

    2 Sources: PRI – United Nations sponsored Principles for Responsible Investment.

