A proven, systematic approach to active investing
Find out what objectives a systematic active approach might aim to achieve and how an equity ETF using this strategy fits in between pure passive and traditional active management.
We manage more than US$ 1 trillion in equity strategies for our clients.
More than 300 investment professionals cover US, global, Asia and emerging markets.
Our locations provide local knowledge with a global perspective.
Investors count on our proven approach to build highly active equity portfolios. We look for valuation opportunities in mispriced stocks and keep them until the market recognises what they are worth.
We have strategies to match your needs and long-term goals, whether that is growth, value, diversification, income, or total returns.
Rethink possibilities and explore our strategies from fundamental and factor-based equities to innovative exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
They represent ownership of a company in the form of shares that let individuals participate in the firm’s profits and dividends. The prices of equities, also known as stocks, fluctuate on the open market based on the firm’s prospects, earnings, fundamentals, economic trends, and other factors. Stock owners can also typically vote in corporate elections and on other decisions related to the company.
Investors in equities may have several financial objectives, including long-term capital appreciation and attractive dividends. Although stock prices may fluctuate more than other asset classes, such as Treasury bonds, long-term investors hope to be rewarded for the risk with potentially higher returns. Equities are also seen as a way to preserve purchasing power by potentially keeping up with or outperforming inflation. Finally, investors may use equities to diversify a portfolio of other asset classes, including bonds and real estate.
While equities are traditionally seen as an asset class that could potentially generate long-term capital appreciation, investors should consider their risks. These risks include market volatility, declining share prices, economic weakness, and company-specific risks. Investors in equities risk losing part or all their investments based on stock price movements.
Investing in public equity involves publicly traded companies whose shares trade on stock exchanges, and they typically must disclose their earnings and other financial information quarterly. Public equities are generally seen as liquid because they are listed. Private equity, on the other hand, represents an investment in a company that is not publicly traded and may not disclose as much financial information. Private equity investments generally have lower liquidity and higher risk but the potential for higher returns.
When it comes to publicly listed companies, most individuals invest in common stocks, although preferred stocks are another type. Investors can also get exposure to equities through real estate investment trusts (REITs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, and other managed vehicles.
