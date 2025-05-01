Meet our teams
Our people make Invesco, and their passion drives our mission: to deliver an investment experience that helps you get more out of life.
Delivering investment excellence
Our 800+ investment professionals are based across thirteen investment centres globally. They bring local expertise and draw on the firm’s global resources to deliver a diverse range of capabilities.
Partnering with our clients
We are commited to being the most client-focused firm in the industry. Our Distribution teams serve our clients as a trusted advisers, partnering with them to understand their objectives.
Investing for a better future together
As one of the world’s largest asset managers, we are in a unique position to bring about positive change on environmental, social and governance issues.
We offer a wide range of ESG strategies, which allow you to align your portfolios with your values.
Glen K. Yelton leads our Global ESG Team and spearheads our ESG strategy and best practices.
Ensuring robust oversight
Managing risk is an integral part of our investment culture. We are a fiduciary to our clients, and our goal is for them to feel confident in us and their investments.
Chief Risk & Audit Officer, Internal Audit
Matt Easton
Global Head of Investment Risk
Arthur Leiz
Head of Investment Risk, EMEA and Global Head of Fixed Income Risk
Thomas Sheedy