Stephanie Butcher is Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of the Henley Investment Centre at Invesco. In this role, she works to combine leadership and investment skills with an understanding of clients’ needs. The Henley Investment Centre covers equities, fixed income and multi-asset capabilities across a wide range of client types and geographies, with an investment philosophy based on being truly active and valuation-focused; taking risk when conviction is informed by rigorous thought, challenge and thorough evidence. She focuses on continuing to strengthen the team’s capabilities, with focus on challenge within a collaborative environment in order to meet the changing needs of our clients well into the future.

Ms. Butcher began her investment career at Lazard Asset Management as a graduate trainee and progressed to become a US fund manager before joining Aberdeen Asset Management in 1997. Ms. Butcher joined Invesco in Henley in 2003, where she specialized in European equity income investing and was responsible for a number of European equity portfolios.

Ms. Butcher holds an MA (Cantab) in History from Cambridge University. Ms. Butcher also holds the AIIMR designation from the Association for Investment Management and Research (now known as the CFA Institute).