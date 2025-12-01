Investment Outlook Equities: A growing case for diversification
While 2025 brought uncertainty, the aftermath also brings new opportunities for the year ahead. Our experts discuss the potential this new landscape may bring in 2026.
Follow our equity investment teams as they navigate the latest trends and news that will drive future alpha opportunities.
While 2025 brought uncertainty, the aftermath also brings new opportunities for the year ahead. Our experts discuss the potential this new landscape may bring in 2026.
While both main replication methods have their own merits, a swap-based approach could offer an advantage over physical counterparts in certain situations. Find out more.
Find out what objectives a systematic active approach might aim to achieve and how an equity ETF using this strategy fits in between pure passive and traditional active management.
US equity markets were boosted in Q4 by enthusiasm around Trump’s election victory, although enthusiasm was tempered in December by the Fed’s cautious approach to future interest rate cuts. Read our quarterly US equities update to find out more.
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest investment insights, our upcoming events and webinars, and information about our products and capabilities.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.