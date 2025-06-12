ETFs

Forefront of ETFs

A leading global asset manager

As one of the world’s largest ETF providers with over US$756 billion1 globally in ETF assets under management, we’ve been dedicated to ETF investing since 2003. 

Your choice of exposures

Our capabilities span regions and strategies across equities, fixed income and commodities.

At the forefront of innovation

Our culture of innovation lets us find new opportunities for investors, as well as ways to improve the performance of core ETF exposures.

Our ETF range includes some of the lowest-cost products on the market tracking major equity, fixed income and commodity benchmarks, including those providing access to innovative strategies and more specialist market segments, some not available from any other ETF issuer.

The forefront of Fixed Income

ETFs can offer convenient access to broad and diversified baskets of bonds at a low cost. Discover our range of fixed income ETFs.

View of landscape with river

Investing in ESG with Invesco ETFs

Whether your clients simply want to avoid certain companies or industries, or help drive positive change, our wide range of ESG ETFs can help you build portfolios that reflect values that matter to your clients.

Gold investing

Why consider investing in Gold?

Investing in Gold? Our Invesco Physical Gold ETC is one of the largest gold products, with among the lowest overall cost exposures to the gold price in Europe.

ETF investing FAQs

An Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is a pooled investment vehicle with shares that can be bought and sold throughout the day on the stock exchange, in the same way that ordinary stocks and shares are traded.

Exchange Traded Commodities (ETCs) are listed debt instruments traded on a stock exchange and backed by a commodity. They are not funds or ETFs.

ETFs and mutual funds both offer diversified exposure to main asset classes and are typically UCITS funds. However, ETFs can be bought through a stockbroker or trading platform at any time during the trading day, while mutual funds are purchased via a fund management company and only once per day. ETFs are priced continuously throughout the day, providing high transparency, whereas mutual funds are priced once daily and their transparency can vary. 

Benefits:

Low cost of ownership – ETFs tend to be cheaper than most other funds.  

Liquidity – Creation/redemption process ensures liquidity

Ease of trading – ETFs can be traded on a stock exchange at any time, when open. May be an attractive feature for investors who are looking for more flexibility around when to buy and sell an investment.

Transparency – ETFs are very transparent and usually disclose their full list of holdings daily on the ETF provider’s website.

Index tracking – Physical and synthetic replication models may offer economic advantages

Risks:

Tracking differences: ETFs may not track an index perfectly. The difference between the fund return and index return is called ‘tracking difference’.

Capital risk: Like any investment product, the value of an ETF may go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount invested.

There are many ways for fund managers to track the performance of an index. These ‘replication methods’ fall into two broad categories, physical and swap-based (synthetic).

Physical ETFs own the underlying stocks or bonds that comprise the benchmark index; whereas a swap-based ETF aims to deliver the index performance through a swap provided by an investment bank. A swap is a type of derivative contract where two parties agree to exchange (“swap”) one stream of flows for another.  

At Invesco, we pioneered a swap-based method called “physical with swap overlay” whereby the ETF holds a basket of quality securities, which are not the same as those in the index but are expected to produce most of the returns. To reduce tracking error, the ETF has swaps often with multiple counterparties (investment banks) that pay the difference between the index return and the return of the basket of securities.

Smart beta is a term for any rules-based strategy that uses characteristics other than just geography and market capitalisation to select and weight the securities of the index.

  • Footnotes

    30 November 2024

    Investment risks

    For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents.

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. Data as at 31 December 2024, unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.