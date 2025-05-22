PDF Key regulatory developments
Focus on the key regulatory developments in the EU and at international level.
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ETFs are growing rapidly, reaching $230 billion[1] in 2021 driven by investor demand and key regulatory developments. Most responsible investors see ESG as more than just avoidance but also driving positive change. At Invesco, we take an active approach to engagement and proxy voting.
Passive (ETF) approach could provide materially positive outcomes for ESG investors.
Engage in an interactive discussion with a deeper dive into Practice.
A proven, systematic approach to active investing
Find out what objectives a systematic active approach might aim to achieve and how an equity ETF using this strategy fits in between pure passive and traditional active management.
Monthly gold update
Gold continued its strong performance in 2025 with a further gain of 5.3% in April. Uncertainty around US-imposed tariffs and economic growth boosted demand for perceived “safe haven “ assets, while further USD weakness provided additional support for the yellow metal. Discover insights into the key macro events and what we think you should be keeping your eyes on in the near term.
Monthly fixed income ETF update
April's fixed income markets saw mixed performance and volatility. Read our latest thoughts on how fixed income markets fared during the month and what we think you should be looking out for in the near term.
The strategic advantage of AAA-rated CLO Notes
Invesco Private Credit’s Kevin Petrovcik discusses new developments for AAA-rated Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) note investments and their potential advantages.
US Equities Quarterly update
US equity markets were boosted in Q4 by enthusiasm around Trump’s election victory, although enthusiasm was tempered in December by the Fed’s cautious approach to future interest rate cuts. Read our quarterly US equities update to find out more.
We’re living in an age of disruption, where everything appears to change at lightning speed. Technology is transforming or lives and redefining entire industries. Meanwhile, climate change, declining birth rates, and an aging population are due to reshape society.
These are just some of the ‘megatrends’ at work in the world today with the power to reframe the way we live, what governments prioritize and how businesses operate and succeed.
We offer a broad set of ETFs that seek to capture the opportunities to be found in some of these disruptive themes.
Our ESG approach is centred around client needs. Most investors choose ESG ETFs for the same reasons they choose any other ETF: simplicity, low costs, transparency, tradability and often for the efficient way it tracks a reference index.
With all of our ESG ETFs designed to meet specific objectives, we provide our clients with complete clarity on their goals and precisely how they aim to deliver that outcome.
