ETFs have become key components in ESG portfolios

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ETFs are growing rapidly, reaching $230 billion[1] in 2021 driven by investor demand and key regulatory developments. Most responsible investors see ESG as more than just avoidance but also driving positive change. At Invesco, we take an active approach to engagement and proxy voting.

From ESG regulation to implementation

Key regulatory developments

PDF Key regulatory developments

Focus on the key regulatory developments in the EU and at international level.

ESG engagement through passives

PDF ESG engagement through passives

Passive (ETF) approach could provide materially positive outcomes for ESG investors.

ESG Implementation with ETFs

Webinar ESG Implementation with ETFs

Engage in an interactive discussion with a deeper dive into Practice.

  • For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested. The Funds intend to invest in securities of issuers that manage their ESG exposures better relative to their peers. This may affect the Funds' exposure to certain issuers and cause the Funds to forego certain investment opportunities. The Funds may perform differently to other funds, including underperforming other funds that do not seek to invest in securities of issuers based on their ESG ratings.

    An investment in the fund is an acquisition of units in a passively managed, index tracking fund rather than in the underlying assets owned by the fund. Any investment decision should take into account all the characteristics of the funds as described in the legal documents. For sustainability related aspects, please refer to  https://www.invescomanagementcompany.ie/dub-manco.

Spotlight on: Thematic ETFs

We’re living in an age of disruption, where everything appears to change at lightning speed. Technology is transforming or lives and redefining entire industries. Meanwhile, climate change, declining birth rates, and an aging population are due to reshape society.

These are just some of the ‘megatrends’ at work in the world today with the power to reframe the way we live, what governments prioritize and how businesses operate and succeed.

We offer a broad set of ETFs that seek to capture the opportunities to be found in some of these disruptive themes.

Why Invesco for ESG ETFs?

Our ESG approach is centred around client needs. Most investors choose ESG ETFs for the same reasons they choose any other ETF: simplicity, low costs, transparency, tradability and often for the efficient way it tracks a reference index.

With all of our ESG ETFs designed to meet specific objectives, we provide our clients with complete clarity on their goals and precisely how they aim to deliver that outcome.

Firmwide commitment to ESG

Firmwide commitment to ESG

Actively engaged with investee companies – ETFs vote in line with active holdings or Invesco voting guidelines.

ESG versions of core benchmarks

ESG versions of core benchmarks

17 ETFs covering 11 major equity benchmarks, plus growing fixed income range.

Combine low tracking error with meaningful ESG integration and carbon reduction (Paris-Aligned).

Fees typically the same or lower than the equivalent non-ESG ETF.

Access to critical ESG themes

Access to critical ESG themes

Long-term player, launching first clean energy ETF in 1995.

Partnerships with thematic experts to ensure a robust approach.

success failure

  • Footnotes

    1 Source: Bloomberg as at 31 December 2021, European domiciled ETFs.

    Invesco as at 31 December 2021.

