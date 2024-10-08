Capabilities

Our multi asset investment teams combine diversification with robust risk management to target more consistent risk-adjusted returns.

Multi Asset Solutions

$151 bn AUM

Our Multi Asset Strategies team manages or advises $151 billion in global assets. 1

160+ professionals

We have a deep and experienced team of more than 160 dedicated professionals.

20+ locations

Our key market locations provide local knowledge and global perspective.

Deep expertise, targeted solutions

As one of the world’s largest asset management firms, we have expertise across equity, fixed income, currency, commodity and alternative investment markets.

With your objectives in mind, we have built a broad range of multi asset strategies, spanning risk parity, model portfolio and fund of fund solutions.

success failure

  • Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    1 Data as at 31 December 2023, unless otherwise stated. 

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. 

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. 

    For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invescomanagementcompany.lu. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements.

