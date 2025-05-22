Alternative opportunities: Outlook for private credit, private equity, real assets, and hedge funds
Get an in-depth Q2 report from our alternatives experts including their outlook, positioning, and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.
Why CLO equity now
Collateralised loan obligation (CLO) equity can be a compelling diversifier and has the potential for attractive absolute and risk-adjusted returns.
The strategic advantage of AAA-rated CLO Notes
Invesco Private Credit’s Kevin Petrovcik discusses new developments for AAA-rated Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) note investments and their potential advantages.
Private credit: quarterly market snapshot
Significant focus on the uncertainty of the US macroeconomic backdrop and its potential headwinds on the market remain top of mind for investment opportunities globally. Against this cautious outlook, we asked the experts from Invesco’s bank loan, direct lending and distressed credit teams to share their views as the first quarter of 2025 begins.
European Real Estate: A new real estate value cycle
Our experts unpack the 2025 outlook on the evolving real estate market. We explore the implications of recent trends and ESG considerations on the market.
A broad range of investments fall into the ‘alternatives’ asset class, including real estate, private credit, private equity, infrastructure and hedge funds. The asset class is growing, as investors continue to turn to alternatives for diversification and to navigate challenging market conditions.
Alternative assets often behave differently to public market assets like equities and bonds. Their unique characteristics mean that they can help investors achieve a diversified portfolio. Typically, they also generate higher returns than public market assets.
We manage over $180+ billion¹ in alternative strategies, spanning private credit, real estate, private equity and beyond. We share some highlights below:
Traditionally, alternative assets (like real estate and some types of private credit) have been slower to buy or sell than public market assets (like equities and bonds). Often, this is because they are not traded on a screen with daily liquidity. Likewise, the market may be smaller with fewer eligible buyers and sellers, or the transaction may have to be privately arranged.
Liquid alternatives, on the other hand, can be bought or sold more frequently. Some fund structures (like ETFs) can help achieve greater liquidity. For example, Invesco offers a broad range of commodity ETFs with daily access.
