We manage over $180 billion in alternative asset strategies, spanning private credit, real estate, private equity and beyond. We share some highlights below:

Real estate: Invesco Real Estate is a global real estate manager, with local people on the ground in 21 offices worldwide. We invest across the risk-return spectrum, from core to higher returning strategies. Our expertise covers public, private, equity and debt capabilities.

Private credit: Invesco Private Credit is one of the world’s largest and longest-tenured private credit managers. We pursue opportunities across broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, distressed debt and special situations.