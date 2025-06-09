Private credit quarterly roundup: Liberation Day market responses
Experts from Invesco's bank loan, direct lending and distressed credit teams to share their views from the second quarter of 2025.
Our Private Credit team globally manages more than $40 billion in client assets.
More than 100 dedicated professionals.
We’ve leveraged a consistent, conservative fundamental credit process for more than 30 years.
Invesco is one of the world’s largest and most experienced private credit managers, catering to a wide range of client objectives and risk tolerances.
We leverage a consistent, conservative fundamental credit process to pursue opportunities across broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, and distressed debt and special situations.
We use our credit expertise and market-leading position to provide investors unique access to attractive investment opportunities in senior secured loans. Our presence across all distribution channels means we are always active in the market and able to get an early look at attractive primary and secondary opportunities. Finally, our private-side orientation gives our analytical team an information advantage and edge in credit evaluation and execution relative to competitors.
Senior loans offer a combination of appealing characteristics across a range of market environments:
High income: Senior loans offer the potential for consistent monthly income and strong risk-adjusted returns. The goal is to provide high, stable income throughout all market environments.
Floating rate feature: Loans have virtually no interest rate risk and instead benefit from rising rates through coupons resetting higher.
Compelling relative value: Senior loans offer one of the highest yields across fixed income, as well as having almost no duration risk and being senior secured in the capital structure.
Diversification potential: Senior loans have a low correlation with traditional assets like equities and bonds. Historically, adding loans to an investment grade portfolio has reduced portfolio volatility and increased returns.
Senior secured status: Loans provide downside risk mitigation by being senior secured and sitting at the top of the capital structure. They have the first priority on company collateral and repayment in the event of default. This has led to higher recovery rates than subordinated debt, such as high-yield bonds.
Invesco offers a suite of senior loan strategies focused on US, European or global opportunities. These regional strategies are also available with an enhanced ESG profile.
Invesco US Unconstrained Senior Loan strategy
Invesco US ESG Senior Loan strategy
Invesco European Unconstrained Senior Loan strategy
Invesco European ESG Senior Loan strategy
Invesco Global Unconstrained Senior Loan strategy
Invesco Global ESG Senior Loan strategy
Our direct lending team has decades of experience in sourcing, underwriting and executing senior secured loans across US and European markets. Our capabilities have made us a trusted partner to leading deal sponsors seeking capital, and investors seeking compelling risk-adjusted returns.
Direct origination loans are typically accompanied by an illiquidity premium, offering additional return potential for investing in less liquid assets. This premium can range from 100 to 300 basis points, depending on market conditions.
We believe middle market direct lending can offer investors a compelling opportunity to generate significant income, with the potential for lower volatility than traditional fixed income.
In the US, we focus on the core middle market which we define as companies with EBITDAs between US$20 million and US$75 million. The universe of companies in this segment is highly fragmented and represents a wide range of sectors and industries.
In Europe, our target investments are focused on European upper middle market companies. We believe downside risk can be mitigated by focusing on large stable European borrowers defined as companies with EBITDAs of €50M and above. Given inefficiencies in European financing markets, Invesco sees a structural opportunity to source credit deals through our well-established sponsor relationships.
In both markets, Invesco focuses on first lien senior secured loans.
Middle market senior secured loans offer structural advantages that have the potential to meaningfully mitigate downside risk.
Middle market senior secured loans offer a compelling combination of structural protections and economic advantages—positioned at the top of the capital structure, and designed to mitigate downside risk while delivering attractive, interest rate-resilient returns.
Unlike traditional large-cap distressed strategies that are often dependent on market cycles, recessions or sector-specific shocks, we focus on idiosyncratic or company specific opportunities. We use our proprietary sourcing mechanism, rigorous diligence and an active approach to value creation to develop a differentiated, complementary and diversified portfolio.
Exceptional distressed credit and special situations managers are not just great stewards of investor capital – they are also strong partners for businesses. At our core, we are problem solvers and value-creators. We aim to help companies transition from challenging periods to ones of growth.
Across our investments, we target asymmetric return profiles. We seek to generate equity-like returns while assuming credit downside risk. The following themes define our approach:
Downside mitigation: We typically enter investments via senior secured debt. This approach allows for risk mitigation.
Value creation: We are proactive investors. Prior to investing, we concentrate on identifying the cause of distress and clear catalysts to resolution. We then partner with our portfolio companies and their management teams to eﬀectuate financial and operational restructuring.
Inefficient markets: We focus on small-capitalisation companies. The opportunity set in this market is evergreen. Smaller businesses are more prone to idiosyncratic issues, which occur independent of market cycles. Information access to those without a platform, such as ours, is typically opaque, and therefore, these markets are highly inefficient and can present excellent value.
Enhanced due diligence: We employ private equity-style diligence in sectors and situations where we have a deep understanding of the business, industry, and path forward to stabilisation and monetisation. The process is augmented with insights and connectivity from our platform’s credit analyst team, which is one of the largest sector-based research teams in the private credit marketplace.
Sourcing: Our private credit platform is one of the largest and most active financiers of corporate loans in the world. We use our entirely private-side orientation and extensive institutional connectivity with existing borrowers to maintain a vast radar of opportunities across the market.
As one of the world’s largest and longest-tenured private credit managers, the Invesco Private Credit team shares their views for bank loans, direct lending and distressed credit.
Private credit quarterly roundup: Liberation Day market responses
Experts from Invesco's bank loan, direct lending and distressed credit teams to share their views from the second quarter of 2025.
Alternative opportunities: Outlook for private credit, private equity, real assets, and hedge funds
Get an in-depth Q2 report from our alternatives experts including their outlook, positioning, and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.
Why CLO equity now
Collateralised loan obligation (CLO) equity can be a compelling diversifier and has the potential for attractive absolute and risk-adjusted returns.
The strategic advantage of AAA-rated CLO Notes
Invesco Private Credit’s Kevin Petrovcik discusses new developments for AAA-rated Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) note investments and their potential advantages.
Private credit: A strategic source of income in portfolios for the year
Our experts unpack the 2025 market outlook on the evolving private credit market. We explore the implications of recent trends on bank loans, distressed credit and direct lending.
Let us know using this form and one of our specialist team will quickly get back to you.
Private credit is an asset class that can generally be defined as non-bank lending. In other words, it includes privately negotiated loans and debt financing. The private credit market typically serves borrowers that are too small to access public debt markets, or that have unique circumstances requiring a private lender.
There is no difference. In general, private credit and private debt are terms that are used interchangeably to refer to private lending – loans that are provided to companies by private investors and private markets rather than by banks or public debt markets.
Default risk is the leading risk in private credit markets. This is because private credit typically involves non-investment-grade borrowers. As such, thorough due diligence and credit expertise is important.
Without a secondary market, illiquidity is another key risk for investors who typically must hold the debt to maturity without having an off-ramp.
Global private credit assets total over $1 trillion, according to various estimates.* Private credit assets have been growing rapidly alongside the steady growth of the private equity industry and as investors seek diversified sources of yield and income.
Senior loans are privately arranged debt instruments comprised of below investment grade borrowers. They are made to large cap companies and syndicated by intermediary commercial and investment banks. These loans are then distributed to multiple institutional investors.
Direct lending means providing capital to companies or businesses without the benefit of an intermediary. In other words, you’re directly lending to a company.
Distressed credit involves investing in the senior debt of companies at significant discounts to par, usually due to perceived fundamental weakness.
Returns are generated by investing in companies where, over the longer-term and through various actions, meaningful upside potential can be unlocked.
Discover alternative investments with Invesco, ideal for anyone looking for diversification, inflation protection or capital growth.
Discover how to invest in private markets with Invesco's investment platform. Invesco delivers client-centric solutions and private market offerings including real estate and private credit.
Learn about the benefits of real estate investing with Invesco, one of the largest real estate investment managers worldwide with a global approach.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.