Why CLO equity now

Presenter: “Hi, I’m Ian Gilbertson, Sr. PM and co-head of US CLOs at Invesco, and today, I’ll be discussing an interesting asset class, CLO equity, that has garnered significant interest within institutional investment circles because of its attractive return potential, structural advantages, and front-ended return profile.”

[Cut to Figure 2: CLO SPV structure]

Presenter: “To begin, a CLO is a special purpose vehicle that issues securities to finance the acquisition of a diversified portfolio of bank loans. Investors have the option to invest in either the debt or equity tranches, each offering distinct risk and return profiles.”

[Cut to graphics showing ‘CLO Equity’ and related visuals]

Presenter: “CLO equity represents the subordinated tranche of a CLO structure. This asset class is notable for its potential to deliver compelling absolute and risk-adjusted returns. As of November 2024, the global market for CLO equity assets stands at approximately $160 billion, representing around 12% of the $1.3 trillion (USD) CLO market.”

[Cut to Figure 5: Magnitude and direction of cash flows complement those of private equity]

Presenter: “One of the primary advantages of CLO equity is its historically high income potential with quarterly distributions historically ranging between 3 and 4%. These returns are typically front-loaded, allowing investors to receive distributions early in the investment’s lifecycle. This income can diversify other investments, such as private equity, which often has a back-ended return profile from its J-curve.”

[Cut to Figure 4: Strong median cash flows, though wide dispersion driven by manager skill]

Presenter: “CLO equity also offers potential structural benefits. The financing is long-term and locked-in, enabling collateral managers to concentrate on active management without liquidity concerns. This active management can enhance returns through strategic loan selection, trading, and refinancing. However, the large variation in CLO equity outcomes highlights the importance of manager skill in generating outperformance, with bottom quartile managers significantly underperforming the median manager.”

[Cut back to presenter]

Presenter: “In conclusion, CLO equity is a unique asset class. With its potential for higher income, structural advantages, and diversification benefits, it warrants consideration within an institutional investment strategy.”

Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

Structured finance securities such as CLOs entail a variety of unique risks. The performance of a CLO is affected by a variety of factors, including its priority in the capital structure of the issuer thereof, the availability of any credit enhancement, the level and timing of payments and recoveries on and the characteristics of the underlying receivables, loans or other assets that are being securitized, remoteness of those assets from the originator or transferor, the adequacy of and ability to realize upon any related collateral and the capability of the servicer of the securitized assets. Highly rated tranches of CLO

Debt Securities may be downgraded, and in stressed market environments, even highly rated tranches of CLO Debt Securities may experience losses due to defaults in the underlying loan collateral, the disappearance of the subordinated/equity tranches, market anticipation of defaults, as well as negative market sentiment with respect to CLO securities as an asset class.

Many senior loans are illiquid, meaning that the investors may not be able to sell them quickly at a fair price and/or that the redemptions may be delayed due to illiquidity of the senior loans. The market for illiquid securities is more volatile than the market for liquid securities. The market for senior loans could be disrupted in the event of an economic downturn or a substantial increase or decrease in interest rates. Senior loans, like most other debt obligations, are subject to the risk of default. The market for senior loans remains less developed in Europe than in the US Accordingly, and despite the development of this market in Europe, the European Senior Loans secondary market is usually not considered as liquid as in the US The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested.

Alternative investment products, including private equity, may involve a higher degree of risk, may engage in leveraging and other speculative investment practices that may increase the risk of investment loss, can be highly illiquid, may not be required to provide periodic pricing or valuation information to investors, may involve complex tax structures and delays in distributing important tax information, are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual portfolios, often charge higher fees which may offset any trading profits, and in many cases the underlying investments are not transparent and are known only to the investment manager. There is often no secondary market for private equity interests, and none is expected to develop. There may be restrictions on transferring interests in such investments.

The Flat Rock CLO Equity Returns Index seeks to measure the unlevered, gross of fee performance of US CLO equity tranches as represented by the marketweighted performance of the underlying assets of funds that publicly disclose their holdings and fair market values to the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission. The reporting funds satisfy certain eligibility criteria. The index inception date is September 30, 2014. The index is calculated quarterly on a 75-day lag. There were 490 CLO’s reporting as of Sept. 30, 2024.

