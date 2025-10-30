ETF When does a swap-based approach gain an advantage?
While both main replication methods have their own merits, a swap-based approach could offer an advantage over physical counterparts in certain situations. Find out more.
Exchange-traded funds and commodities are a hotbed of innovation and an exciting way for investors to access capital markets. Read our insights on the latest news and developments in this fast moving area.
The gold price has made a series of new all-time highs over the past year, driven partly by demand from investors. Find out more about what’s been driving the gold price, as well as answers to some of the other questions that many investors have when considering adding gold to their portfolios.
Find out what objectives a systematic active approach might aim to achieve and how an equity ETF using this strategy fits in between pure passive and traditional active management.
Why has the Nasdaq-100 historically outperformed over the past 15 years? Read the latest on this innovative index.
Invesco Private Credit’s Kevin Petrovcik discusses new developments for AAA-rated Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) note investments and their potential advantages.
US equity markets were boosted in Q4 by enthusiasm around Trump’s election victory, although enthusiasm was tempered in December by the Fed’s cautious approach to future interest rate cuts. Read our quarterly US equities update to find out more.
