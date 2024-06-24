INVESCO'S NASDAQ UCITS ETF

Innovative investing with our Nasdaq ETF

Access the world’s most innovative and disruptive companies with Nasdaq ETFs

Why consider investing in innovation?

Nasdaq and Invesco have both long been associated with innovation. Nasdaq indices cover leading-edge non-financial companies across a wide range of industries, while Invesco enables investors to access them through simple and transparent ETFs. With access to disruptive technologies, revolutionary giants and household names from a range of different sectors, we have a suite of Nasdaq ETFs to possibly suit your needs.

Innovative exposure

Tap into innovative companies from today’s leaders to the next generation of trailblazers.

Robust fundamentals

Access profitable, growing companies with strong fundamentals that have diversification benefits within the US large- and mid-cap equity space.

Our Nasdaq ETF

Large cap innovation

Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF

Our ETF seeks to track the Nasdaq-100 Index, giving you access to the performance of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Tap into long-term growth potential with access to some of the world’s most ground-breaking companies, with our innovative ETF.

  • Investment risks

    For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. Any investment decision should take into account all the characteristics of the fund as described in the legal documents. For sustainability related aspects, please refer to www.invescomanagementcompany.ie/dub-manco
    Applies: Value Fluctuation, Equity, Concentration, Securities Lending

    An investment in this fund is an acquisition of units in a passively managed, index tracking fund rather than in the underlying assets owned by the fund.

Frequently asked questions

The Nasdaq Stock Exchange was the first all-electronic exchange and is one of the largest and most followed US equity stock markets. The exchange is home to more than 3,400 companies, in many cases companies choosing to list on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange mirror the innovative nature of the exchange itself. 

The Nasdaq-100 index measures the performance of the largest 100 non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. These companies include some of the most innovative in their market segments, e.g. Apple, Tesla, Microsoft and many more.

There are many ways that ETFs can be traded to suit investor’s needs; this can range from a local broker, platform or via the exchange directly (secondary market). Market-makers who trade the ETF provide greater liquidity by constantly quoting their own bid and offer prices. Your broker or online platform may be able to provide you with further information about trading our ETFs.

    Value Fluctuation: The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Equity: The value of equities and equity-related securities can be affected by a number of factors including the activities and results of the issuer and general and regional economic and market conditions. This may result in fluctuations in the value of the Fund.

    Concentration: The Fund might be concentrated in a specific region or sector or be exposed to a limited number of positions, which might result in greater fluctuations in the value of the Fund than for a fund that is more diversified.

    Securities lending: The Fund may be exposed to the risk of the borrower defaulting on its obligation to return the securities at the end of the loan period and of being unable to sell the collateral provided to it if the borrower defaults.

