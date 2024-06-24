Nasdaq-100: How innovation is powering your cup of coffee
Technology has disrupted just about everything. Learn how innovation is driving something as simple as your favourite cup of coffee.
Nasdaq and Invesco have both long been associated with innovation. Nasdaq indices cover leading-edge non-financial companies across a wide range of industries, while Invesco enables investors to access them through simple and transparent ETFs. With access to disruptive technologies, revolutionary giants and household names from a range of different sectors, we have a suite of Nasdaq ETFs to possibly suit your needs.
Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF
Our ETF seeks to track the Nasdaq-100 Index, giving you access to the performance of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Tap into long-term growth potential with access to some of the world’s most ground-breaking companies, with our innovative ETF.
Nasdaq-100 Index: Where some of the biggest innovators live
The Nasdaq-100 is an index that tracks the 100 largest non-financial companies by market capitalization listed on the Nasdaq.
Nasdaq-100: A gauge of the modern economy
Explore the case for the Nasdaq-100 index and how its constituents are driving innovation across the global economy.
The Nasdaq Stock Exchange was the first all-electronic exchange and is one of the largest and most followed US equity stock markets. The exchange is home to more than 3,400 companies, in many cases companies choosing to list on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange mirror the innovative nature of the exchange itself.
The Nasdaq-100 index measures the performance of the largest 100 non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. These companies include some of the most innovative in their market segments, e.g. Apple, Tesla, Microsoft and many more.
There are many ways that ETFs can be traded to suit investor’s needs; this can range from a local broker, platform or via the exchange directly (secondary market). Market-makers who trade the ETF provide greater liquidity by constantly quoting their own bid and offer prices. Your broker or online platform may be able to provide you with further information about trading our ETFs.
