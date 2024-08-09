Scott Wolle is Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Multi-Asset Strategies at Invesco. In this role, he oversees multiple, related capabilities including macro investing, systematic equities, and portfolio advisory. Within the macro investing sphere, his responsibilities span risk parity, dynamic multi-factor, commodities, and various derivatives-based strategies. Systematic equities include custom factor-based portfolios and tax-managed strategies. The advisory teams cover a broad spectrum of clients, from financial advisors to large institutions.

Mr. Wolle joined Invesco in 1999 as an analyst and portfolio manager. In 2005, he was promoted to CIO of the Global Asset Allocation team. Prior to his current role, he was head of systematic and factor investing. Mr. Wolle has been featured in Barron's and quoted in multiple publications, including the Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal. He began his investment management career in 1991 with Bank of America.

Mr. Wolle earned a BS degree, magna cum laude, in finance from Virginia Tech and an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, with the distinction of Fuqua Scholar.

He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.