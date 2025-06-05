Gary Buxton

Gary is the Head of Product EMEA and Interim Head of Product APAC for Invesco. He is responsible for setting forth the strategy and vision for product capabilities in both regions.

Gary joined Invesco in 2017 following the acquisition of Source. Whilst at Source he led the efforts to deliver the market leading synthetic capabilities as well as launch Europe’s first onshore gold structure and Europe’s first actively managed ETF.

Prior to the foundation of Source, Gary was a director in the hedge fund division of Merrill Lynch where his role focused on product development. Gary started his career at Deloitte in London and is a qualified Chartered Accountant (FCA), he holds a BSC in Economics and Politics from the University of Bristol. Gary is a Director of Invesco Markets I PLC, Invesco Markets II PLC, Invesco Markets III PLC, Invesco Liquidity Funds PLC, Invesco Investment Management Limited, Invesco UK Services Limited and is a British and Irish national.