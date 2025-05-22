Equities

Fundamental equities

Offering investors a broad range of actively managed equities through a diversified global platform.

$270+ bn in client assets

Our fundamental equities platform manages US$270+ billion in client assets.

8 investment groups

125 investment professionals located in offices across Europe, North America, and Asia. 

75 different strategies

We offer a broad range of client solutions across 75 different strategies.

Why consider Invesco for fundamental equities?

Invesco has been a trusted partner in fundamental equity investing for over 75 years. Offering investors: 

  • High conviction – We seek to deliver our best ideas to clients through high conviction portfolios backed by our strong active capabilities and rigorous risk management approach.
  • Diversified global platform – Our capabilities stretch across market capitalisations, styles, and regions with a long history of uncovering compelling opportunities for our investors.
  • Breadth and depth in expertise – Our strategies are managed by teams of seasoned professionals who have the independence to pursue pursue alpha and are part of a collaborative culture that fosters sharing ideas. 

Frequently asked questions

Fundamental equity strategies typically focus on the health of a company’s business when investing in individual stocks. Systematic equity strategies, meanwhile, employ structured, rules-based quantitative models and algorithms to make investment decisions.

It involves analyzing a company’s fundamental strength through earnings, profit margins, intangible assets, competitive moat, and other factors. In other words, a company’s fundamentals determine which stocks are the most attractive for investing.

Yes, value is one of the oldest, well-known fundamental approaches to investing. Value investors typically look for undervalued companies by examining fundamental metrics like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

Other approaches that typically fall under fundamental equity investing include investing in companies with high growth, revenue, cash flow, and dividends. Growth investors usually focus on companies with higher P/E ratios that are growing revenue quickly. While income investors who want exposure to more stable, mature companies may target the strategy’s dividend aspect.

