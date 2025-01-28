Equities

Asian and Emerging Market Equities

$13bn+

In Asian and emerging market assets managed globally.

40 yrs+

We have over 40 years’ experience of investing in Asia and emerging markets.

20+ portfolios

We have over 20+ portfolios related to Asia and emerging markets. 

Why invest in Asian and emerging markets?

From the buzzing cities of China to the vibrant streets of Brazil, Asia and the emerging markets offer investors a world of untapped potential. Over the past decade, Asia and the emerging markets have grown at a rapid rate and undergone significant transformation. Entrepreneurship is on the rise and countries have become hubs of innovation.

What makes us different

With impressive scale, our Asian and emerging market equities product offering is designed to give you choice and versatility. Managed by investment teams located in both Asia and Europe, our portfolios span the entire region, specific geographical areas, and even individual countries offering a range of approaches to ensure you can find the right fit.

EQUITIES Why invest in Asia now?

Asia’s growth story is well known. It’s supported by strong structural trends, such as urbanisation, rising incomes, and the growth of the middle class. But Asian equity markets are far from homogenous, and this creates attractive opportunities for stock pickers.

Why Invesco for Asian and emerging market equities?

If you’re looking for Asian or emerging market equities, Invesco offers a diversified range of active and passive solutions to help meet your investment goals. 

Active solutions

Active solutions

For our actively managed funds we take an unconstrained portfolio position, derived through bottom-up fundamental analysis and contrarian thinking, with a tight focus on valuation.

Passive capabilities

Passive capabilities

From broad emerging market exposure to a targeted focus on China’s high-growth economy, we offer a range of flexible and transparent ETFs.

40+ years of experience

40+ years of experience

Our experienced teams of independent thinkers facilitate a culture of challenge and close interaction, enabling client-aligned incentives.

Frequently asked questions

Investing in Asian and emerging markets can offer several important benefits to investors:

High growth potential. These markets are often characterised by lower per capita income levels and less developed economic infrastructure, which can create significant room for growth and development.

Valuation opportunities. Many Asian and emerging market equities have attractive valuations because they’re often trading at lower valuation rations than developed market equities.

Diversification potential. Asian and emerging market equities have a low correlation to developed market equities, which means that they tend to behave differently in response to market and economic events. Therefore, a combination of both in a portfolio could potentially reduce the portfolio’s risk.

Investing in Asian and emerging markets comes with the following risks you should look out for:

Political risk. Asian and emerging markets may have unstable or volatile governments. Adverse government actions and decisions, as well as political instability or unrest can impact investments.

Regulatory risk. Changes in laws and regulations can impact investments.

Currency risk. The foreign exchange rate between emerging and developed market currencies and can be volatile. If the emerging market currency experiences a loss in value, this can impact returns.

Liquidity risk. Emerging markets are generally less liquid than developed markets.

Investors can invest in Asian and emerging markets through a variety of means, including funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and individual stocks.

