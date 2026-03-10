Joanna Smith

Joanna is Client Portfolio Manager for the Global Small Cap Equities team (EMEA). She is responsible for articulating the team’s investment capabilities

Joanna started her career in 1999 with Charles Stanley before moving to Barclays Wealth in 2006. In 2008, Joanna joined Aberdeen Standard Investments as a Senior Client Portfolio Manager where she was responsible for managing the portfolios of private clients, DB pension schemes, and charities. Joanna joined Invesco in September 2018 as a Product Director for the UK Equities team, and in April 2024, moved to the Global Small Cap Equities team (EMEA).

Joanna holds a BA in Politics and Economics from Loughborough University and is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment.