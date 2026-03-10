Rob Stabler

Rob is a Senior Client Portfolio Manager for the Henley-based Global Equities team, responsible for developing and delivering the team’s investment message. He acts as the team’s representative to clients, consultants and prospects across channels and geographies.

Rob began his career in financial services in 2000 and joined Invesco in 2002. He spent 11 years working as a regional sales manager within the UK sales team, where he developed and maintained relationships across a range of clients. Rob joined the Henley-based Global Equities team in July 2013.

Rob holds a BA in Politics & Economics from Newcastle University and the Investment Management Certificate from the CFA Society of the UK.