Samir Patel

Samir is an associate portfolio manager for IFI.

He began his career at Quantmetriks in 2006. He has held a number of credit analyst roles, including at Lazard and Oppenheimer, from where he joined the team at Invesco in 2018, as a credit analyst, became a senior credit analyst in 2023 before taking on portfolio management responsibilities in March 2026.

Samir holds a BA in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from the University of Essex and an MSc in Economics from Trinity College, Dublin.