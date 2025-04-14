Real estate Commercial real estate: Five things we believe, five we’re debating
Is the current short-term noise and volatility an early indicator of a cyclical movement or a structural shift in commercial real estate investing?
Real estate insights in real time.
Invesco Real Estate’s value-add team discusses its approach in a challenging market highlighting a disciplined, local team-based execution programme and strategic investments in sectors like logistics and living.
Higher interest rates, reduced basis, and tighter bank regulations are potential positives for commercial real estate (CRE) credit and why we see opportunity.
Our experts unpack the 2025 outlook on the evolving real estate market. We explore the implications of recent trends and ESG considerations on the market.
Kevin Grundy, Managing Director, Fund Management, Europe, Invesco Real Estate, discusses the broader market environments in the region and where he is finding the most compelling investment potential for value-add and opportunistic strategies.
In this short video, Andrew Gordon shares his thoughts on real estate debt. Discover the important role it can play as a diversifier in portfolios.
Our latest European market outlook expects the fundamental market environment to remain supportive for investment in yield assets which can offer inflation hedging. Specialty sectors continue to attract strong investor interest. Buyers are concentrating on areas which are influenced by secular trends.
Our latest European market outlook expects the fundamental market environment to remain supportive for investment in yield assets. We believe that significant volumes of capital waiting to deploy across global real estate markets combines with ongoing confidence in a lower-for-longer economic profile.
Our latest European Market Outlook expects limited scope for yield compression from this point. Invesco Real Estate experts see two polarized focal points for real estate investors at present: the first is a focus on quality, income and security; the second, a search for opportunities to reposition assets for the post-COVID recovery.
Learn more about our Global Real Estate ESG+R approach to integration. Resilience (+R) includes evaluation physical risk at our properties that may be due to climate change and establishing key metrics to measure risks and opportunities.
