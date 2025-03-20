Nasdaq-100: A gauge of the modern economy

Homing in on disruption and innovation

Why has the Nasdaq-100 historically outperformed over the past 15 years? There have been several factors at work, but one important reason has been the strong performance of innovative technology stocks over the past decade, particularly the tech leaders. For example, the technology sector in the S&P 500 has delivered a 21.73% annualized total return over the last 10 years, compared with 12.69% for the broader S&P 500. That leadership makes sense given the rapid pace of technological adoption in recent years. The Nasdaq-100 index has about 51% exposure to the tech sector versus roughly 30% for the S&P 5001.

Although the Nasdaq-100’s overweight exposure to the outperforming tech sector, when compared to the S&P 500, has been a tailwind for the past 10 years, it’s important to remember that the benchmark is much more than just a technology index. The Nasdaq-100 includes companies from other sectors such as consumer products and healthcare that are transforming their respective industries to help drive growth. After all, the technology sector doesn’t have a monopoly on innovation.

Some of the most innovative companies in the world, particularly in Silicon Valley, have opted to list their stock on the Nasdaq, a trend that doesn’t seem destined to end anytime soon. The Nasdaq-100 index is associated with innovation and many cutting-edge companies. As a result, it’s not surprising that many firms want to align their brands with the innovative stamp of Nasdaq, which introduced the world’s first electronic trading platform in 1971.