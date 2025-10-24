Invesco Physical Bitcoin
Risk summary
Due to the potential for losses, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) considers this investment to be high risk.
What are the key risks?
1. You could lose all the money you invest
- The performance of most cryptoassets can be highly volatile, with their value dropping as quickly as it can rise. You should be prepared to lose all the money you invest in cryptoasset exchange traded notes.
- The cryptoasset market is largely unregulated. There is a risk of losing money due to risks such as cyber-attacks, financial crime and firm failure.
2. You should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong
- The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) doesn’t protect this type of investment because it’s not a type of investment that the FSCS can protect. Learn more by using the FSCS investment protection checker.
- Protection from the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) does not cover poor investment performance. If you have a complaint against an FCA-regulated firm, FOS may be able to consider it. Learn more about FOS protection.
3. Cryptoasset investments can be complex
- Investments in cryptoasset-linked products can be complex, making it difficult to understand the risks associated with the investment.
- You should do your own research before investing. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
4. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket
- Putting all your money into a single type of investment is risky. Spreading your money across different investments makes you less dependent on any one to do well.
- A good rule of thumb is not to invest more than 10% of your money in high-risk investments. Visit the FCA’s website for more information.
If you are interested in learning more about how to protect yourself, visit the FCA’s website.
For further information about cryptoassets, visit the FCA’s website.
Investment risks
Investing in cryptocurrencies is high risk. You should only invest in this product if you understand the risks associated with it. Any decision to invest should be based on the information contained in the relevant prospectus. Prospective investors should consult their professional advisers to ascertain the suitability of this product as an investment to their own circumstances. Investment Risk: The value of the product depends on the performance of the underlying investment. Cryptocurrencies do not have any intrinsic value and may become worthless. Volatility Risk: Cryptocurrencies are subject to extreme price volatility as evidenced by the large daily movements in the price of Bitcoin since its inception. Cryptocurrency markets do not close and so sudden price swings could occur at any time. Risk of Hacking: A hack of a depositary wallet could result in the loss of the main body of the underlying cryptoassets backing one or more series of certificates. Such a hack could result in a loss of value of the certificates for all the certificateholders of the affected series. Certificateholders of the affected series would risk losing their entire investment. Liquidity Risk: The product may be adversely affected by a decrease in market liquidity which may impair the ability to exchange cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies. Regulation Risk in the Market of Cryptocurrencies: The price of cryptocurrency can be affected by factors such as global or regional political conditions and regulatory or judicial events.
CoinShares and the CoinShares Astronaut are trademarks and/or service marks of CoinShares (Holdings) Limited and are licensed for use by Invesco. The CoinShares Group owns the proprietary rights in the CoinShares Hourly Reference Rates. The Product(s) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, promoted or managed by CoinShares or its affiliated entities. The index is calculated by Compass Financial Technologies. Compass Financial Technologies uses its best efforts to ensure that the index is calculated correctly. Notwithstanding its obligations towards CoinShares, Compass Financial Technologies SA has no obligation to point out errors in the index to third parties including without limitation to investors and/or financial intermediaries. The calculation, the publication and the dissemination of the index by Compass Financial Technologies SA does not constitute a recommendation by Compass Financial Technologies SA to invest capital in the securities nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Compass Financial Technologies SA with regard to any investment therein. Purchasers of the CoinShares are made aware, and accept, that index calculations are based on large quantities of data provided by third parties and are thus susceptible to errors, interruptions and delays.