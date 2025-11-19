Article

Invesco Summit Responsible Range

19 November 2025
Invesco
Looking for a simple way to start investing? 

At Invesco, we’ve done the hard work for you and created a range of five funds, each with exposure in varying degrees of bond, equities and other debt securities. So, whether you're looking for steadier performance or planning to invest for long-term growth, we believe there's a fund in the range to suit your needs.

Why consider the Invesco Summit Responsible Range? 

  • Professionally managed: Your investments are overseen by one of the world’s largest asset managers, with over 90 years of experience and USD$2 trillion invested globally. 
  • Accessible: Our funds are available on all major investment platforms.
  • Low-cost: Our funds are built using a range of cost competitive exchange-traded funds (ETFs). They aim to efficiently track the performance of an index.
  • Globally diversified: Each fund spreads your money across thousands of investments worldwide, reducing the need to rely on any single market or company to perform well.
  • Responsibly invested: the fund aims to invest 100% of assets (excluding cash) in opportunities that meet defined Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.  

But why invest to begin with?

Saving keeps your money safe and earns modest interest. Investing puts your money to work for potentially higher returns. It's one of the most effective ways to grow and preserve wealth over time. Just remember, the value of investments can go down as well as up and you could get back less than you invest.

Meet the Portfolio Manager, David Aujla

  

I'm David and I'm the lead portfolio manager for the Summit Responsible Range. My main role is to oversee the summit responsible funds, investment strategy. And ultimately, I guess my job is to build well diversified portfolios that cater to a variety of different risk appetites.

When we think about why we might invest in the first place, investing really means putting your money to work for you. So investors really would be buying things like shares or bonds, things that have the potential to deliver higher returns than just by saving alone. And in that way, they can build their wealth over time, and it could help them reach their long term financial goals.

Obviously, it's important to understand that all investments carry risk. You know, our industry, we're saying that all the time the value can go down as well as up. And you may, of course, get back less than you originally invested. But for me, the power of investment is one of the most wonderful things that we can have, one of the most wonderful tools we can have at our disposal.

For me, the key is that the funds are professionally managedby our team here at Invesco. And as you know, Invesco is one of the largest asset managers in the world. The funds themselves are globally diversified. They spread their investments across a number of countries, around 60 and over 2000 underlying individual investments. And what that means in practice is 

much less reliance on any single market or company to have to perform well for your investment to do well. I think that's really, really important to have that true diversification. And with relatively low annual fees, more of the money that investors put in stays invested in the markets.

There are five globally diversified funds in the range, each of which targets a different risk level, offering something for those investors who prefer a more cautious approach, but also for those investors who are comfortable taking on a bit more risk. The funds themselves are designed for a medium to long term 

horizon, so it's important that investors think about their own individual investment goals and how much risk they're comfortable taking on before they actually go onto invest, and whether they're taking their first steps in the investment journey or they're more seasoned investors.

I think the summit responsible range is well worth a look.

Which fund in the range could be right for you?

The Invesco Summit Responsible Range offers a choice of pre-built, globally diversified funds, each designed with different levels of volatility. Volatility is a measure of the size of short-term changes, in the value of an investment. The value of investments can go down as well as up. 

So, whether you prefer a more cautious approach or are comfortable taking on more risk, and experiencing more volatility, we believe there’s an option for you. These funds are designed for a medium to long-term horizon. Remember you may get back less than what you invested. 

Invesco Summit Responsible Range

Each of our five funds is a carefully balanced portfolio invested across equity (stocks) and fixed income (bond) asset classes to meet the different risk targets, ranging from 15% to 105% of global equity volatility. Each fund may also invest in other types of assets  to help manage risk and enhance diversification.

Invesco Summit Responsible 1 Fund (UK)

This fund has the lowest volatility target, it is expected to hold more bonds and fewer equities, also known as stocks. Which generally means it may experience less volatility and therefore smaller changes in value, compared to the rest of the range. Bonds are typically steadier because they issue regular payments and are less sensitive to market changes than equities (stocks). Consequently, this fund will have a lower return potential and the least volatility in the range.

Invesco Summit Responsible 3 Fund (UK)

This fund has a higher volatility target than fund 1 and fund 2, therefore it offers the potential for more growth. However, equities can fluctuate more in value than bonds, so this fund is designed to experience more volatility in the short term than funds 1 and 2. 

Invesco Summit Responsible 5 Fund (UK)

This fund has the highest volatility target in the range, meaning it holds the largest proportion of equities (stocks) and fewer bonds. This makes it more likely to deliver higher growth over the long term. However, the fund is designed to be more volatile and as a result may experience greater fluctuations in value in the short-term compared to the other funds in the range.

How to invest

We’ve partnered with Zopa, one of the UK’s leading digital banks trusted by over 1.5 million people. Through the Zopa app, you will be able to invest in two funds from the Invesco Summit Responsible Range:

  • Invesco Summit Responsible 3 Fund (UK) – also known as Balanced on the Zopa app
  • Invesco Summit Responsible 5 Fund (UK) – also known as Bold on the Zopa app

(Please note: only these two funds from the range are available via Zopa.)

If you prefer, you can also invest in the full range of Invesco Summit Responsible funds through a variety of investment platforms. General information about investing and details for making investments into other Invesco product ranges, can be found here.  

If you’re unfamiliar with investing you should seek financial advice to help decide if investing is for you. You can find a financial adviser at www.unbiased.co.uk. 

Visit Zopa

  • The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. The use of ESG criteria may affect the Fund’s investment performance and therefore may perform differently compared to similar products that do not screen investment opportunities against ESG criteria.

    The issuers of the debt securities to which the product is exposed may not always make interest and other payments due to financial difficulties or insolvency. The value of the debt securities may fall due to poor market conditions, such as a decrease in market liquidity, and/or variations in interest rates. These risks increase where the product invests in high yield, or lower credit quality, bonds.

    The product may be exposed to securities of emerging and developing markets, where difficulties in relation to market liquidity, dealing, settlement and custody problems could arise which could result in losses. The product’s use of financial derivatives may result in the product being leveraged, that is, the economic exposure created by using a derivative may be greater than the amount invested. The product, therefore, has the potential to lose more than it paid. If a counterparty becomes insolvent this will also result in a loss. The use of certain derivatives may also impair the product’s liquidity which may mean the product has to close positions at an unfavourable price. 

  • All information as at 30 September 2025 and sourced by Invesco, unless otherwise stated.

    The Fund does not have a UK sustainability investment label because it does not meet the criteria set by the FCA’s Sustainability Disclosure Requirements. These labels are designed to help investors identify products with specific sustainability goals.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy.

    If investors are unsure if this product is suitable for them, they should seek advice from a financial adviser.

    Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Current tax levels and reliefs may change. Depending on individual circumstances, this may affect investment returns.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. For the most up to date information on our funds, please refer to the relevant fund and share class-specific Key Information Documents, the Supplementary Information Document, the Financial  Reports and the Prospectus, which are available on our website.

    EMEA4933308 

