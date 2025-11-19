Invesco Summit Responsible Range

I'm David and I'm the lead portfolio manager for the Summit Responsible Range. My main role is to oversee the summit responsible funds, investment strategy. And ultimately, I guess my job is to build well diversified portfolios that cater to a variety of different risk appetites.

When we think about why we might invest in the first place, investing really means putting your money to work for you. So investors really would be buying things like shares or bonds, things that have the potential to deliver higher returns than just by saving alone. And in that way, they can build their wealth over time, and it could help them reach their long term financial goals.

Obviously, it's important to understand that all investments carry risk. You know, our industry, we're saying that all the time the value can go down as well as up. And you may, of course, get back less than you originally invested. But for me, the power of investment is one of the most wonderful things that we can have, one of the most wonderful tools we can have at our disposal.

For me, the key is that the funds are professionally managedby our team here at Invesco. And as you know, Invesco is one of the largest asset managers in the world. The funds themselves are globally diversified. They spread their investments across a number of countries, around 60 and over 2000 underlying individual investments. And what that means in practice is

much less reliance on any single market or company to have to perform well for your investment to do well. I think that's really, really important to have that true diversification. And with relatively low annual fees, more of the money that investors put in stays invested in the markets.

There are five globally diversified funds in the range, each of which targets a different risk level, offering something for those investors who prefer a more cautious approach, but also for those investors who are comfortable taking on a bit more risk. The funds themselves are designed for a medium to long term

horizon, so it's important that investors think about their own individual investment goals and how much risk they're comfortable taking on before they actually go onto invest, and whether they're taking their first steps in the investment journey or they're more seasoned investors.

I think the summit responsible range is well worth a look.