Asad Bhatti

Asad is a fund manager for IFI Europe.

​​​​​​​

He began his investment career with Arthur Andersen in August 2000 and joined Invesco in 2002 as a credit analyst focusing on the high yield markets. He has been a fund manager since 2015, initially covering high yield before transferring to emerging markets in 2017. He is responsible for the team’s emerging markets exposure in a number of portfolios and manages a total return fund.



Asad holds a BAcc (Honours) in Accounting from the University of Glasgow. He is a CFA charterholder.