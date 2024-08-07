Hemant Baijal is Head of Multi-Sector Portfolio Management - Global Debt at Invesco. He leads the Global Debt team and also serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager.

Mr. Baijal joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. He joined OppenheimerFunds in 2011 and led the Global Debt team, in addition to being the lead portfolio manager on a number of strategies including International Bond, Global Strategic Income, Emerging Market Local Debt, and Global Unconstrained Bond. Before joining OppenheimerFunds, Mr. Baijal co-founded Six Seasons Global Asset Management, where he served as partner and portfolio manager with a focus on fixed income macro strategies. Before his role at Six Seasons, he was a partner and portfolio manager at Aravali Partners, LLC., and

Havell Capital Management, LLC., where he focused on fixed income macro and relative value strategies. Earlier in his career, Mr. Baijal was a senior portfolio manager for international, global, and multi-sector fixed income portfolios at Neuberger Berman. He has also held positions at Banca Di Roma, First Boston Corporation, and Merrill Lynch and Co.

Mr. Baijal earned a BA degree from the University of Delhi and an MBA from Columbia University.