Martin Walker

Martin is co-head of the UK & European Equities team managing portfolios across the team's UK Value and Pan European Equities strategies.

Martin began his investment career in 1997 after previous experience as an investment analyst with BWD Rensburg.

Martin joined Invesco in 1999 as a junior fund manager and has developed his career within the UK Equities team, managing UK equity portfolios since 2003. He has managed the UK value strategy since 2008 and was appointed Head of the UK Equities team in May 2020.

Martin holds a BA in Financial Economics from Liverpool University and has also attained the Securities Institute Diploma.