Our Emerging Markets Debt team provides comprehensive coverage across both Emerging Markets (EM) hard and local currency markets, with expertise in managing both dedicated strategies and multi-asset solutions across EM credit, rates, and foreign exchange – providing clients with a fully integrated and versatile investment platform. Our strategies are anchored by our macroeconomic framework, leveraging our global EM platform to inform an interconnected global perspective.

$6bn

The team manages over USD 6 billion across its platform, offering a diverse range of products, including EM local, hard, and blended currency strategies. 

25+ years

We have been managing emerging market debt portfolios for more than 25 years.

90+ countries

We cover more than 90 countries and integrate ESG into the investment processes of each of our strategies.

What is emerging market debt?

Emerging market debt is the fixed income debt that is issued by countries with developing economies as well as by corporations within those nations. It includes local and hard currency. Since countries can be at different stages in the economic cycle, interest rates and returns can be uncorrelated to those in developed markets. The embedded optionality in EM fixed income allows investors to benefit from evolving market conditions while having multiple levers that can provide both downside risk mitigation and meaningful alpha generation potential.

Integrated team and process leveraging our global EM platform

Our team’s structure fosters a comprehensive perspective by enhancing collaboration and connectivity across multiple teams within Invesco Fixed Income (IFI), integrating global insights with local expertise to provide a full coverage platform. Our approach blends macro- and country-analyses across developed and emerging markets, seeking to mitigate downside risk while optimizing returns in an evolving market landscape. By investing in emerging market debt our clients can benefit from diversification in their fixed income strategy and yield enhancement.

Incorporating ESG

We believe that the integration of ESG into sovereign investing needs to incorporate an assessment of a government’s policy intentions. We make efforts to integrate ESG factors at all steps of the investment process and portfolio construction. We believe countries with good government quality and a strong pro-investment policy mindset are inherently beneficial to long-term sustainability. This has an enduring positive environmental and social impact on the wellbeing of these country’s citizens.

FAQs

Emerging market debt is the fixed income debt that is issued by countries with developing economies as well as by corporations within those nations. It includes local and hard currency. 

Global fixed income markets have delivered good performance in 2025. Emerging market (EM) debt—both local and hard currency—has demonstrated resilience throughout the global monetary policy cycle, despite elevated geopolitical uncertainty. Looking ahead, we remain constructive on EM assets, supported by generally attractive valuations and compelling alpha opportunities across EM interest rates and foreign currency.

Local currency bonds are debt securities issued by sovereigns or corporates in their local currency. The return drivers come from local yields, capital appreciation (changes in yield curve or credit standing) and FX. Since countries can be at different stages in the economic cycle, interest rates and returns can be uncorrelated to those in developed markets. Given continued growth, local currency bonds tend to be more liquid than hard currency bonds and the list of markets with investible/liquid local bond markets that are accessible to foreign investors, continues to increase.

Hard currency bonds are debt securities issued by sovereigns or corporates in other currencies – usually in a developed market currency, such as the USD or euro. Many low income, weaker developing countries, “frontier markets” are incented to issue in hard currency to attract foreign investment (perceived as less risky if issued as a USD or euro asset) versus issuing in their local currency.

You can invest in emerging market debt by either investing in actively managed mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs). Invesco offers a broad range of actively managed funds and ETFs. 

The integration of ESG into investment practice is rapidly evolving for fixed income investors. There is growing regulatory interest and market demand for sustainable investments. In addition to a growing preference for some investors.

The return drivers come from local yields, capital appreciation (changes in yield curve or credit standing) and forex (FX).

  • Investment risks

    For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents.

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange-rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Debt instruments are exposed to credit risk which is the ability of the borrower to repay the interest and capital on the redemption date. Changes in interest rates will result in fluctuations in the value of the fund. The fund uses derivatives (complex instruments) for investment purposes, which may result in the fund being significantly leveraged and may result in large fluctuations in the value of the fund. As a large portion of the fund is invested in less developed countries, you should be prepared to accept significantly large fluctuations in the value of the fund. The fund may invest in certain securities listed in China which can involve significant regulatory constraints that may affect the liquidity and/or the investment performance of the fund. Investments in debt instruments which are of lower credit quality may result in large fluctuations in the value of the fund. The fund may invest in distressed securities which carry a significant risk of capital loss.

    Important information

    Data as at 30 June 2025, unless otherwise stated. This is marketing material and not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Where individuals or the business have expressed opinions, they are based on current market conditions, they may differ from those of other investment professionals and are subject to change without notice.

    For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invescomanagementcompany.lu. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements. Not all share classes of this fund may be available for public sale in all jurisdictions and not all share classes are the same nor do they necessarily suit every investor. The investment concerns the acquisition of units in an actively managed fund and not in a given underlying asset.

    Any investment decision should take into account all the characteristics of the fund as described in the legal documents. For sustainability related aspects, please refer to www.invescomanagementcompany.lu

    EMEA4731457