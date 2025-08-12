Introducing the Invesco Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund

Target income generation and long-term growth, while gaining exposure to the diversification benefits and relative yield enhancement offered by emerging markets.

Seeking yield opportunities in emerging markets

Historically, emerging market local bonds have provided attractive relative yields and access to strong developing market sovereign balance sheets. We harness manager skill, attempting to outperform the market while simultaneously minimising the downside risk associated with this asset class.

Global macro strategy

At its core, the investment approach is a global macro strategy with discretionary elements.

80+ countries covered in depth

To generate alpha, we believe it is critical to understand the nuances of each of the emerging market countries that we invest in.

Risk mitigation

We normally do not take more risk than the long-term volatility of the underlying benchmark.

Why this fund?

No market or region can be viewed in isolation. Issues like trade and international relations must be taken into consideration. That’s why we combine top-down macro analysis with bottom-up country research.

We develop our macroeconomic outlook and incorporate the robust linkages between developed and emerging market economies to better inform our global perspective.

We then allocate risk based on this macroeconomic outlook over a 9-18 month investment horizon across interest rates and foreign currencies.

We believe that, given the relative volatility of the asset class, an asymmetric approach to risk management and budgeting can provide investors with an overall smoother investment experience over time.

We look to reduce volatility throughout the emerging market cycle. As such, on an ex-ante basis, we do not allocate more risk (volatility) than that of the reference benchmark while deploying the following loss-mitigation strategy:

  • Maintaining a low tracking error and high volatility in risk-on periods.

  • Maintaining a high tracking error and low volatility in risk-off periods.

As fiduciaries, we incorporate ESG factors into the investment process, because we believe it is an important risk management tool in emerging markets.

To better understand ESG factors, we employ a qualitative and quantitative framework, carry out research trips, and engage directly with local experts. These include policymakers, senior government officials, central bank representatives, state administrators, politicians, non-governmental organisations, and private sector representatives.

Position sizing is adjusted taking ESG factors into consideration, assuming financial metrics and valuations support the stated investment thesis.

  • As a large portion of the strategy is invested in less developed countries, you should be prepared to accept significantly large fluctuations in value.

    The strategy will invest in derivatives (complex instruments) which will result in leverage and may result in large fluctuations in value.

    Debt instruments are exposed to credit risk which is the ability of the borrower to repay the interest and capital on the redemption date.

    Investments in debt instruments which are of lower credit quality may result in large fluctuations in value.

    Changes in interest rates will result in fluctuations in value.

    The strategy may invest in contingent convertible bonds which may result in significant risk of capital loss based on certain trigger events.

    The strategy may hold a large amount of Asset Backed Securities (ABS) (complex instruments) as well as lower quality debt securities which may impact liquidity under certain circumstances.

    Investment in certain securities listed in China can involve significant regulatory constraints that may affect liquidity and/or investment performance.

Meet the team

Hemant Baijal and Wim Vandenhoeck are responsible for managing the fund. They are members of our Global Debt Team, based in New York. The team’s eleven investment professionals come from a diverse range of international backgrounds, with fluency in nearly 15 languages and a wealth of experience, with an average 23 years of investment experience and eleven years with Invesco.

We believe that emerging markets local currency debt features differentiated alpha and income generation potential with meaningful client portfolio diversification benefits.

FAQs

We see a favorable backdrop for emerging market local debt, as continued monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve enables further easing by emerging market central banks, in turn boosting their domestic growth. Nominal and real interest rates have remained elevated in emerging markets, while disinflation has generally continued – offering attractive interest rate differentials versus developed markets.

In addition, diverging growth and inflation dynamics across individual countries offer compelling total return opportunities. We remain focused on countries with higher nominal growth, such as India and Malaysia, which have experienced significant economic growth due to higher export activity and resilient domestic spending. The biggest opportunity we see is in the normalization of yield curves globally. 

While key risks include volatility around US policy uncertainty and potential currency impacts, this is amidst a positive external environment of loosening monetary policy globally, the prospect of additional stimulus from China, and lower oil prices. Overall, we see a promising opportunity set ripe for generating alpha.

Emerging market debt is fixed income debt that is issued by countries with developing economies as well as by corporations within those nations, issued in either a local or hard currency.

Local currency bonds are debt securities issued by sovereigns or corporates in their local currency. The return drivers come from local yields, capital appreciation (changes in yield curve or credit standing) and FX. Since countries can be at different stages in the economic cycle, interest rates and returns can be uncorrelated to those in developed markets. Given continued growth, local currency bonds tend to be more liquid than hard currency bonds and the list of markets with investible/liquid local bond markets that are accessible to foreign investors continues to increase.

Hard currency bonds are debt securities issued by sovereigns or corporates in other currencies – usually in a developed market currency, such as the USD or euro. Many lower income, weaker developing countries, “frontier markets” are incentivized to issue in hard currency to attract foreign investment (perceived as less risky if issued as a USD or euro asset) versus issuing in their local currency.

Investing in emerging market local currency debt offers:

  1. Higher Yields: Generally higher income than developed market bonds.

  2. Diversification: Lower correlation with other asset classes.

  3. Currency Gains: Potential for currency appreciation.

  4. Inflation Hedge: Bonds may be inflation-linked and adjust accordingly.

  5. Growth Exposure: Access to the attractive growth dynamics typically associated with emerging economies.

However, be aware of higher risks like currency volatility and political uncertainty. Active management is key.

  • This marketing communication is exclusively for use by Professional Clients in Dubai. It is not intended for and should not be distributed to the public.

    Data as at 28.02.2025, unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Further information on our products is available using the contact details shown.
