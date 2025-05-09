Monthly Market Roundup

Investors repriced the likelihood of a US recession, US monetary policy, and Federal Reserve independence. US assets faced pressure, with the 30-year treasury yield trading above 5%. German government debt was seen as safer, widening the spread between 10-year treasuries and bunds. Market sentiment improved mid-month, recovering government bond prices. US treasuries returned 0.55% in April, while German bunds and UK gilts returned 2.05% and 1.82%. The US trade deficit hit a record $162 billion in March, weighing on GDP. The European Central Bank cut its interest rate to 2.25%. The UK economy grew 0.5% in February, with inflation falling to 2.6%. Corporate bond markets in Europe performed well, with sterling returning 1.27%, euro IG up 0.91%, and dollar IG returning -0.02%.