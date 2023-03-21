The domestic onshore market is largely dominated by A-shares and more aligned with China’s domestic growth. With a broad range of sectors that include both old economy (e.g. chemicals, industrials) and new economy (e.g. technology, consumers) companies, the A-share market represents China's rapidly changing domestic market.

Interest and flows into the A-share market has increased in recent years, thanks to the “Stock Connect” programme that allows global investors to trade A-shares through the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Foreign ownership and research coverage in A-shares remain low, which could present alpha opportunities for investors.