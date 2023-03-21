China Tech China’s world-leading technology transformation
A state-level focus on innovation is fuelling China's journey to a 'new' economy.
China is on track to surpass the US as the world’s largest economy in 2028. It already boasts the second-largest equity and bond markets globally, with an array of both well-established industry leaders and up-and-coming innovators.
The domestic market is split into many different share types, which can be grouped into onshore-listed (mainland China) and offshore listed (Hong Kong and US) shares.
It is split into many different share types, which can be grouped into onshore-listed (mainland China) and offshore listed (Hong Kong and US) shares.
The domestic onshore market is largely dominated by A-shares and more aligned with China’s domestic growth. With a broad range of sectors that include both old economy (e.g. chemicals, industrials) and new economy (e.g. technology, consumers) companies, the A-share market represents China's rapidly changing domestic market.
Interest and flows into the A-share market has increased in recent years, thanks to the “Stock Connect” programme that allows global investors to trade A-shares through the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Foreign ownership and research coverage in A-shares remain low, which could present alpha opportunities for investors.
The other part of the China market is offshore equities, which are listed on Hong Kong and US stock exchanges. Since access to A-shares were historically limited until recent years, foreign investors could only access Chinese companies through offshore equities. Offshore shares are mostly comprised of well-known global tech leaders with greater international presence, such as Alibaba and Tencent.
Stock Connect is the trading link between the onshore markets (Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It allows international investors to trade mainland-listed shares (A-shares) via the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which makes it the more accessible channel for A-shares. Introduced in 2014, the Stock Connect program has increased investment flows and improved accessibility to China’s onshore market for international investors.
Our index excludes A-shares that cannot be traded via Stock Connect, which significantly improves the tradability of the index.
China A-shares are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China and traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges (onshore) in Renminbi.
A-shares are more aligned with China’s domestic growth, with a greater focus on technology and consumer-oriented companies that are generally not available in offshore markets. A-shares also exhibit low correlation to other equity markets, which could offer diversification benefits.
An "all shares" approach combines both onshore and offshore equities, and offers the broadest opportunity set and diversification for investing in China.
