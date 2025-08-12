Fixed Income Global Fixed Income Strategy Monthly Report
We speak with IFI portfolio managers about the factors driving US investment grade and how they are navigating the current fixed income environment. Read online.
We invest in a diversified portfolio of primarily investment grade bonds, denominated in Euros. Without benchmark or duration constraints, we’re free to adapt to changing market conditions.
Bonds are now offering income opportunities not seen since the global financial crisis. And investors aren’t having to take on too much credit risk to gain exposure to these, with companies having entered this period with reasonable balance sheet strength.
Against this backdrop, the asset class looks particularly attractive.
This is an investment grade credit portfolio, but we have the flexibility to allocate up to 30% to high yield securities and government bonds. This allows us to take on more risk when the opportunities look attractive, or reduce risk in periods where we don’t feel it is justified.
We also have no duration restrictions, which means we can mitigate risk or take advantage of opportunities, depending on the prevailing interest rate environment.
The investment concerns the acquisition of units in an actively managed fund and not in a given underlying asset.
We carry out thorough credit analysis, combining internal and external research, to find good quality companies with attractively valued bonds. The aim is to maximise returns through acceptable and well-understood credit risk exposure.
We consider the risk/return profile of any bond relative to cash, core government bonds and the rest of the fixed income universe. We only take risks that we feel will be adequately rewarded. ESG risks are also considered and actively managed, and the fund is classified as Article 8 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).
Our approach is flexible, pragmatic and market driven. We focus on absolute risk and return and are not constrained by an index.
Our time-tested approach is based on fundamental analysis, with a strong emphasis on valuation. Our fund managers are supported by a well-resourced team of analysts.
Experts from Invesco's bank loan, direct lending and distressed credit teams to share their views from the second quarter of 2025.
We believe the case for investing in bonds is the strongest it has been since the GFC. Invesco’s experts from across Fixed Income teams and asset classes share their views on the outlook and opportunities.
Julien Eberhardt and Tom Hemmant are responsible for managing the fund, supported by the rest of Invesco‘s Fixed Income Team. Together, the two fund managers have a combined 38 years of industry experience.
Julien Eberhardt, Co-Fund Manager, Invesco Euro Corporate Bond Fund
Because of the flexibility we have in our mandate and the credit research resources in the team, we believe the fund can deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns from this vital income asset class.
This fund was launched in 2006. Today its assets under management total > EUR 2 billion, invested primarily in investment grade debt securities.
