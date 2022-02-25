Introducing the Invesco Global Total Return Bond Fund

Fixed Income Bitesized bonds: an interesting start to the year for the high yield market
This flexible bond fund invests without sector, regional or asset class constraints, adapting its asset allocation to reflect changing market conditions.
Following some of the largest ever adjustments in yields, fixed income markets are once again offering attractive return potential.
Bond market volatility has also risen, potentially creating more opportunities for active fund managers with flexible bond products.
Flexible bond funds typically have more flexibility to change asset allocation than traditional fixed income funds.
We align risk and reward through our adaptable and opportunistic bond market allocations. This fund’s broad remit gives us the flexibility to take advantage of opportunities on both a short-term tactical and long-term strategic basis.
The fund’s investment objective is to maximise total return, primarily through investment in a flexible allocation of debt securities and cash.
We are free from benchmark constraints, and can actively allocate to corporate bonds, government debt, high yield bonds and cash across fixed income markets globally.
The fund’s flexible strategy is characteristic of our philosophy as an investment team: we only invest when we believe the return potential is sufficient to compensate for the risk. We look to deliver strong performance across a range of market environments.
The fund is classified as Article 8 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).
The investment concerns the acquisition of units in an actively managed fund and not in a given underlying asset.
By taking a flexible approach to duration, we believe we can reduce the impact of rate hikes on portfolio performance and volatility.
Meanwhile, when we think rates look attractive, we aim to take advantage of the returns on offer.
We are free to hold up to 100% in cash and near-cash instruments, where appropriate.
Our time-tested approach is based on fundamental analysis, with a strong emphasis on valuation.
Our 40+ team members have extensive industry experience and have been successfully managing bond funds for 25+ years.
Launched in 2010, this fund has navigated a wide range of market environments. For performance information and KIDs/KIIDs , please refer to the Invesco Global Total Return (EUR) Bond Fund product page.
Julien Eberhardt and Asad Bhatti are responsible for managing the fund, supported by the rest of Invesco’s Fixed Income Team. Together, Julien and Asad have a combined 40+ years of industry experience.
Julien Eberhardt, Co-Manager of the Invesco Global Total Return (EUR) Bond Fund
The mandate we have in this fund really allows us to align risk with reward across a range of market environments.
This fund was launched in 2010. Today its assets under management total > EUR 1.5 billion, invested across a broad range of fixed income securities in both developed and developing markets. The fund managers can reduce duration risk by allocating up to 100% to cash and near cash. It can also have up to 20% exposure to foreign currency risk.
