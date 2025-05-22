A proven, systematic approach to active investing

Investment risks

For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents.

Equity market risk: The value of equities and equity-related securities can be affected by a number of factors including the activities and results of the issuer and general and regional economic and market conditions. This may result in fluctuations in the value of the Fund.

Currency risk: The Fund’s performance may be adversely affected by variations in the exchange rates between the base currency of the Fund and the currencies to which the Fund is exposed.

Concentration risk: The Fund might be concentrated in a specific region or sector or be exposed to a limited number of positions, which might result in greater fluctuations in the value of the Fund than for a fund that is more diversified. The Fund is invested in a particular geographical region, which might result in greater fluctuations in the value of the Fund than for a fund with a broader geographical investment mandate.

Securities lending risk: The Fund may be exposed to the risk of the borrower defaulting on its obligation to return the securities at the end of the loan period and of being unable to sell the collateral provided to it if the borrower defaults.

What are active ETFs?

While active management has a long history in the mutual fund world, active strategies are a relatively new concept within the ETF market. The evolution of active ETFs should not be that surprising, however, when you consider that asset managers are responding to the growing demand and broad adoption of the ETF structure. As the range of strategies expands, active ETFs should be seen as a natural extension to the existing passive and smart beta approaches.

The term “active ETFs” encompasses a wider range of strategies, but the simplest way to think about this category of ETF is that they don’t aim to replicate a benchmark but instead are designed to meet specific objectives such as alpha generation, risk management or income enhancement.

The Invesco Global Enhanced Equity UCITS ETF aims to outperform the global equity market without deviating far from it. The ETF does this by using systematic active inputs to generate alpha, while constraining active positions relative to the benchmark. This systematic “beta plus” approach could be a compelling alternative to traditional core beta exposures.

“Beta plus” active strategies fit between pure beta funds that aim to track market-cap-weighted benchmarks and traditional active funds that try to outperform them. You can also find a variety of “beta plus” strategies along this scale, each potentially using different inputs to generate the alpha and different performance objectives and risk tolerance levels.

Our Global Enhanced strategy combines the best of the pure beta and traditional active worlds, offering a high degree of diversification, similar risk profile and low tracking versus a standard benchmark, along with targeted outperformance over the long term. We are using the MSCI World index for performance comparison purposes.

What is Invesco’s Global Enhanced strategy?

Invesco’s Quantitative Strategies (IQS) team has been managing the Global Enhanced strategy for 20 years, establishing a track record of delivering a “benchmark-like” experience while outperforming global equity markets over the long term.