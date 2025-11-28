Cash is currently king

Cash management funds have accounted for more than a third of all net new flows into fixed income ETFs this year. Around US$17 billion of assets has been gathered by these funds so far in 2025 more than three times the amount going into European government bonds and four times more than into US Treasuries.

These funds, however, are not all the same. The category encompasses a variety of funds, some holding short-dated bonds issued by governments, while others may hold corporate bonds, bank credit or traditional money market instruments. Because of their holdings, many of these funds introduce duration and/or credit risk into the portfolio.

Another option uses swaps to deliver passive returns of an index and potentially avoid many of the risks inherent with bonds. These innovative ETFs expand the choice available to investors, enabling them to choose a fund that most closely meets their risk and return objectives.

Gaining an advantage with our swap-based model

Invesco’s recently launched Overnight Return Swap UCITS ETFs aim to deliver the performance of currency-specific indices provided by Solactive, which are designed to reflect a daily-reinvested cash deposit at the relevant overnight interest rate. The funds use the same proven structure and operating model deployed across our market-leading swap-based ETF platform, which currently has over $80 billion of assets under management.

Swap-based ETFs achieve their investment objectives by holding a basket of equities or fixed income securities and simultaneously entering into swap contracts with banks. The two parties agree to swap cash flows – with the ETF delivering the return of the basket in exchange for the precise return of the index being tracked, usually minus a swap fee payable to the bank.

How a swap-based ETF model works