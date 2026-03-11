An intelligent approach aiming to boost total returns in IG credit

ETC ETF Snapshot: A record month to kick off the new year
January was a strong start to 2026, with US$54.7 billion NNA.
Demand for non-core exposure to investment grade credit is gaining traction as investors look for higher returns.
Targeting higher returns can result in increased risk versus the benchmark and can be challenging when spreads are tight.
Invesco’s new Yield Plus ETFs follow indices that aim for meaningful yield enhancements through a systematic passive approach.
Active fund managers have various levers they can pull to try to generate higher returns in investment-grade credit, from sector allocation and issuer selection to duration and curve strategies. These tactical decisions often result in the portfolio having different characteristics to the core benchmark, and the macro levers may have a higher contribution to portfolio risk when spreads are tight. Our “Yield Plus” ETF range follow indices that can provide focused exposure on undervalued corporate bonds with a systematic, rules-based approach delivered through our highly efficient ETF platform.
The new Invesco IG Corporate Bond Yield Plus UCITS ETFs are designed to track the performance of iBoxx Corporates Investment Grade Spread Select Top 50% TCA indices, with targeted exposures to either USD or EUR denominated issues. The indices have a straightforward yet innovative approach to isolating the highest-yielding bonds.
At the quarterly reconstitution of the relevant iBoxx index, each bond within the parent index is placed into one of 20 buckets, based on a combination of the bond’s remaining time to maturity and the issuer’s sector.
|
Maturity
|>10yr
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✖
|✖
|✖
|✖
|7-10yr
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✖
|✖
|✖
|✖
|5-7yr
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✖
|✖
|✖
|✖
|3-5yr
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✖
|✖
|✖
|✖
|1-3yr
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✖
|✖
|✖
|✖
|Finance
|
Consumer &
Industrial
|
Commodities
(e.g., energy)
|
Defensive
(e.g., utilities)
|Sector
The bonds within each bucket are then ranked by benchmark spread, which is the bond’s yield premium over the yield of a default-free bond with a similar time to maturity. Within each bucket, the index then selects the half with the highest spread.
This “intelligent indexing” approach is intended to more closely align with the parent index in terms of sector and maturity weights, with similar volatility, while aiming to meaningfully increase total returns.
Find out more about the new Invesco IG Corporate Bond Yield Plus UCITS ETFs and how they follow indices with a more intelligent, systematic approach intended to generate yield enhancements compared to the broader parent index.
