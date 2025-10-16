Asset allocation Capital market assumptions
Invesco Solutions develops capital market assumptions (CMAs) that provide long-term estimates for the behaviour of major asset classes globally.
Capital market assumptions and periodical insights from our global investment solutions team.
Invesco Solutions develops capital market assumptions (CMAs) that provide long-term estimates for the behaviour of major asset classes globally.
Get an in-depth Q3 report from our alternatives experts, including their outlook, positioning, and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.
Let us know using the form opposite and one of our specialist team will quickly get back to you.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.