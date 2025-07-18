Corporates and Treasury

Local authorities
Invesco is committed to help Swiss corporates reach their financial objectives with a clear understanding of the industry and the regulatory environment thanks to a local presence.

By understanding your challenges and objectives, we have been developing and delivering innovative investment solutions. Our teams are covering all your needs with a high level of customization an end-to-end solution thanks to wide-ranging capabilities in equities, fixed income, multi asset, real estate, alternatives, ETF and liability-driven solutions. 

$1.4 trillion

Managed on behalf of clients in Switzerland and worldwide.*

Specialist expertise

Across asset classes, strategies and customised solutions

Client focused

Creating open and supportive partnerships, customised to client needs

  • Footnotes

    *Assets under management as at 31 May 2023.

    Investment risk

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    Where individuals or the business have expressed opinions, they are based on current market conditions, they may differ from those of other investment professionals and are subject to change without notice.