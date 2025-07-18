Corporates and Treasury

Real estate What are global investor flows into US real estate
Reduced cross-border investment in new US commercial real estate may impact US and global property sectors, markets, and assets differently.
Invesco is committed to help Swiss corporates reach their financial objectives with a clear understanding of the industry and the regulatory environment thanks to a local presence.
By understanding your challenges and objectives, we have been developing and delivering innovative investment solutions. Our teams are covering all your needs with a high level of customization an end-to-end solution thanks to wide-ranging capabilities in equities, fixed income, multi asset, real estate, alternatives, ETF and liability-driven solutions.
Reduced cross-border investment in new US commercial real estate may impact US and global property sectors, markets, and assets differently.
Experts from Invesco's bank loan, direct lending and distressed credit teams to share their views from the second quarter of 2025.
Get an in-depth Q2 report from our alternatives experts including their outlook, positioning, and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.
Click the links below to learn about Invesco strategies.
Let us know using the form opposite and one of our specialist team will quickly get back to you.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.